    Costa Rica and Chile Lead in E-commerce Ranking of Latin America

    Costa Rica rose six places compared to the index published last year

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Costa Rica and Chile were the Latin American economies best positioned in the annual index on the implementation of electronic commerce published this week by the UN Conference for Trade and Development (Unctad), although the region occupied discrete positions globally.

    Costa Rica rose six positions compared to the index published last year and was ranked 56th out of 152 economies, while Chile, which in 2020 was the best placed Latin American country, gained only two places, thus it ranked 59th.

    In the four variables measured by the index, both countries achieved their best scores in terms of internet users, but Costa Rica had a low score with regard to the security of its servers and Chile in the reliability of its mail service.

    Other prominent Latin American countries were Brazil (in 62nd place), the Dominican Republic (67), Colombia (68) and Uruguay (72), while Mexico, despite being one of the largest economies in the region, was one of the that scored worst, falling to 93rd place, below Peru (79), Argentina (82) or even Venezuela (90).

    Region still low with regards to the Global proportion
    Unctad highlighted in its report that although Latin America accounts for 9% of the world’s population and 11% of Internet users, it only represents 6% of global online buyers. Although the index mainly handles data from 2019, so it does not yet measure the effects of the Pandemic on Internet users’ consumption habits, Unctad highlighted that 7.3 million Brazilians bought for the first time on the Internet during the health crisis, and a similar boom was recorded in neighboring Argentina.

    The world ranking was led for the first time by Switzerland, followed by the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, Ireland, Norway and Hong Kong.

    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
