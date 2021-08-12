Costa Rica Advocates Treating the Climate Crisis as a Global Emergency

President Carlos Alvarado affirmed that the report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) confirms Costa Rica’s warning that the environmental crisis should be treated as a global emergency.

In his personal profile on the social network Twitter, @CarlosAlvQ, Alvarado wrote “the @IPCC_CH report confirms what Costa Rica has warned for years: we must treat the climate crisis as an urgent issue.”

“Major emitters, including the G20, must step up emissions cuts and provide financing for adaptation and mitigation. We need to act now through nature-based solutions,” declared the Costa Rican President.

A very serious situation



Alvarado also addressed this issue on his Facebook profile, where he said that the recent IPCC report makes it clear that the situation is very serious and affects all regions of the planet. The changes in the climate that we are experiencing are unprecedented in thousands of years and some of them will take centuries to reverse.

Adding that “we need to act immediately and forcefully, climate change is intensifying rains and floods, like those we have suffered recently, as well as droughts in many regions”. He stressed that “there is no time to lose, we must act immediately. Costa Rica can and should continue to lead environmental actions at a global level. Caring for our planet and protecting our communities requires taking action, and it requires them now! #DecarbonizeCR”.

Unprecedented changes



The IPCC report notes that many of the observed changes in climate are unprecedented in thousands or hundreds of thousands of years, including rising temperatures, rising sea levels and changes in rainfall, as well as floods and droughts. It concludes that these changes are the product of human action, particularly when burning fossil fuels such as oil, coal, and natural gas.

A decisve turn



Upon learning of this study, the Tico Minister of Environment and Energy, Andrea Meza, reiterated the urgency for the National Assembly deputies to approve the bill that prohibits the exploitation of oil and natural gas in Costa Rica. “The world needs to make a decisive turn and leave fossil fuels, such as oil and natural gas, in the past”, Minister Meza said.