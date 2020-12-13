Contest Collects More than 600 Photographs of Sustainable Development in Costa Rica

More than 400 people participated in the Shoot for the Goal photography contest and more than 600 photographs related to sustainable development in Costa Rica were collected, of which a total of 6 winning photographs were chosen that will be recognized with cash prizes, training and photography.

Shoot for the Goal is the first photography contest in our country for the Sustainable Development Goals (ODS) and is a joint proposal between the Business Alliance for Development (AED), National Bank as official sponsoring company, VERITAS University, Magic Trees , Mideplan, PUCCI, God Branding and has the support of the United Nations Costa Rica.

With this contest, the photographs that show the main challenges and advances in the 17 SDGs within the national territory are recognized, it was also achieved that the participants analyzed their environment, visualized different sustainable development challenges that we face and captured it in a photograph that could communicate its importance and impact to others.

Olga Sauma, Executive Director of AED stated that “we are living a critical moment for the sustainability of humanity and the planet, so that only through the coordinated effort of governments, companies, organizations and individuals can we move forward.”

For Sauma, this contest makes it clear that people must also take responsibility for their impacts on society, the economy and the environment in order to propose solutions to the great challenges we face.

Reducing inequalities

For her part, Silvia Chaves, head of Sustainability at the National Bank, assured that the SDGs seek to reduce inequalities and build a better world. According to Chaves, in this universal challenge, the role of the Bank is key and that is why the CFBN incorporated sustainable management into its business strategy and this implies accompanying the stakeholders for the construction of a more prosperous country in harmony with the environment”, she indicated.

After receiving the participating photographs, the jury made up of representatives of the alliance that made this initiative possible proceeded to choose the 5 winning photographs, in this case, one for each of the categories and the public through their votes on the platform of the contest www.shootforthegoalcr.com chose the sixth winner. Among the categories to be awarded the following stand out: Eradication of hunger and poverty, Leave no one behind, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Fight against climate change, Life of the seas and the land, Leave no one behind.

The award ceremony was held through the Zoom platform. The winners will be recognized with cash prizes, courses in sustainability, Continuing Education-VERITAS scholarships, books from the PUCCI publishing house and Magic Trees and a photographic training with the renowned Costa Rican photographer Giancarlo Pucci. We invite you to visit the contest gallery at the following address: https://www.shootforthegoalcr.com/participa/.