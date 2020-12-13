The BPM Festival 2021 in Costa Rica Opens its Reservations

The BPM Festival is back!, as they’ve just announced the Phase 1 Lineup for their sophomore edition: Tamarindo, Costa Rica in 2021! Slated for next March 3rd to March 7th, the event will take place across several open-air venues boasting multiple stages over five days and nights, and will feature the BPM debut of Ricardo Villalobos, alongside scene favorites like Dubfire, Loco Dice, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Skream, and many more!

As part of The BPM Festival’s ongoing commitment to hosting a safe, internationally-attended event, the brand is working in direct conjunction with Costa Rica to adhere to the country’s laid-out COVID-19 safety guidelines and regulations.

Although early-bird passes are officially sold out, those still wishing to attend The BPM Festival Costa Rica in 2021 can purchase Tier 1 passes at: TheBPMFestival.com via the Xtixs platform now while supplies last.