    The BPM Festival 2021 in Costa Rica Opens its Reservations

    Don’t miss out and get your pass for this awesome spectacle!

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The BPM Festival is back!, as they’ve just announced the Phase 1 Lineup for their sophomore edition: Tamarindo, Costa Rica in 2021! Slated for next March 3rd to March 7th, the event will take place across several open-air venues boasting multiple stages over five days and nights, and will feature the BPM debut of Ricardo Villalobos, alongside scene favorites like Dubfire, Loco Dice, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Skream, and many more!

    As part of The BPM Festival’s ongoing commitment to hosting a safe, internationally-attended event, the brand is working in direct conjunction with Costa Rica to adhere to the country’s laid-out COVID-19 safety guidelines and regulations.

    Although early-bird passes are officially sold out, those still wishing to attend The BPM Festival Costa Rica in 2021 can purchase Tier 1 passes at: TheBPMFestival.com via the Xtixs platform now while supplies last.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Source TCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleContest Collects More than 600 Photographs of Sustainable Development in Costa Rica
