More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Conservation Map of Costa Rica Grew more than 11 thousand km² in the Last Ten Years

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Conservation Map of Costa Rica Grew more than 11 thousand km² in the Last Ten Years

    Costa Rica's conservation map is 11,122 km² larger than 10 years ago. In other words, in the last decade the area of ​​the country's natural territory has increased by the equivalent of 320 thousand times the size of the National Stadium
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Universities in Costa Rica Seek to Enroll Students from other Central American Countries

    Senior year high school students from Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador have an appointment from September 21st...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica and its Distant Relationship with Hurricanes

    There are people who remain uncertain about hurricanes and how they have impacted Costa Rica, if they affect it directly and indirectly
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Costa Rica’s conservation map is 11,122 km² larger than 10 years ago. In other words, in the last decade the area of ​​the country’s natural territory has increased by the equivalent of 320 thousand times the size of the National Stadium.

    During this decade, more than 400 communities in the country have benefited from projects of ecological, economic and social impact. To date, these represent more than $ 23 million invested in 456 initiatives, the equivalent of a new project launched each week.

    Zdenka Piskulich, executive director of the Costa Rica por Siempre (Forever Costa Rica) Association (ACRXS), said that “by recounting the work of these ten years, we are pleased to know the significant contribution to changing the country’s conservation map. We have seen how with great dedication and commitment we surpassed our goals and were able to support, share and learn with 400 allies”.

    Fulfilling its mission to promote the conservation of marine and terrestrial ecosystems in perpetuity, the ACRXS has positively impacted 100% of the protected wild areas, with technical tools to improve the management of said territories and benefit the people of more than 400 communities of the country, during its first ten years of work.

    The more than 11 thousand square kilometers added to the conservation map of Costa Rica are the result of the creation of the marine management areas Montes Submarinos, Cabo Blanco, Bahía Santa Elena and Barra del Colorado, promoted by ACRXS together with public and private allies.

    ACRXS is an organization that seeks to be a space for national and international convergence that fosters collaborative models, generates knowledge and promotes innovation in the management of natural resources. With these objectives, the Association provides financial administration and project management services with the purpose of meeting national conservation goals.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleUniversities in Costa Rica Seek to Enroll Students from other Central American Countries
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Conservation Map of Costa Rica Grew more than 11 thousand km² in the Last Ten Years

    Costa Rica's conservation map is 11,122 km² larger than 10 years ago. In other words, in the last decade the area of ​​the country's natural territory has increased by the equivalent of 320 thousand times the size of the National Stadium
    Read more
    Education

    Universities in Costa Rica Seek to Enroll Students from other Central American Countries

    TCRN STAFF -
    Senior year high school students from Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador have an appointment from September 21st to 25th at the fair:...
    Read more
    News

    Costa Rica and its Distant Relationship with Hurricanes

    TCRN STAFF -
    There are people who remain uncertain about hurricanes and how they have impacted Costa Rica, if they affect it directly and indirectly
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Costa Rican Biologist Wins Prestigious Award for Studying Dragonflies

    TCRN STAFF -
    The nature that surrounds us is full of mysteries and, as a society, we have only discovered a little part of it. One of them is that female dragonflies of the genus Ischnura imitate the blue color, characteristic of males, to avoid mating when they have not reached sexual maturity
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    How many Indigenous Peoples are currently in Latin America?

    TCRN STAFF -
    In Latin America there are currently 522 indigenous peoples ranging from Patagonia to northern Mexico, passing through...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica and its Distant Relationship with Hurricanes

    News TCRN STAFF -
    There are people who remain uncertain about hurricanes and how they have impacted Costa Rica, if they affect it directly and indirectly
    Read more

    COVID-19: Let’s Not Sharpen the Wolf’s Teeth

    News TCRN STAFF -
    With reference to Covid-19, everything has focused on the virus and what has to be done with it, even the wildly sought vaccine
    Read more

    Outdoor Trade Project Seeks to Authorize Temporary Sales in Public Spaces

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    A legislative bill presented by the deputy of the National Liberation Party (PLN), Roberto Thompson; Deputy Paola Vega of the Citizen Action...
    Read more

    199 Years of Great Historical Moments

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Every September 15, Costa Rica celebrates its Independence Day. In this 2,020 are 199 years of great historical...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »