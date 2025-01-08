If in 2024 you lacked the desire, time, money or company to go to many of the concerts that took place in Costa Rica, then write down those that are already confirmed for the first four months of this year.

A count made by journalists shows at least nine dates with presentations of international artists between the third week of January and the first week of April.

Among the confirmed artists that will perform in Costa Rica are:

Chayanne

Camilo

Ha Ash

Sabina

Shawn Mendes

Flans and Pandora

Los Ángeles Azules and Julión Álvarez.

This without forgetting the two dates of Picnic Festival, which will feature a robust lineup of foreign artists including:

Gwen Stefani

Sublime

Maluma

Paulo Londra

Maria Becerra

Morat

Grupo Frontera

Mon Laferte

Cypress Hill

Fonseca

Molotov

Cultura Profética

Bacilos

Moenia

A particular detail of this 2025 concert calendar is that two singers will perform on the same day but in different venues: Chayanne and Shawn Mendes.

Below are the details of each of the dates: artist, place, time and ticket prices:

January 18th

Los Ángeles Azules and Julión Álvarez will be at the Santa Cruz festivities in Guanacaste.

The Mexicans will perform from 7 p.m. onwards.

Prices range from ¢28.000 to ¢160.000. They are available at eticket.cr

February 8 and 15

Picnic Festival 2025 will take place at Centro de Eventos Pedregal, in Belén.

What time to arrive? Doors will open at noon and will close at 9 p.m. There will be more than 12 hours of music, gastronomy and art.

To enter the festival it is necessary to show your respective ticket and have an identity document in good condition, since it is an event exclusively for people over 18 years old. The accesses will be properly identified for the attendees, according to their location.

Tickets range from ¢65,000 to ¢1.8 million and can be purchased at eticket.cr.

February 9th

Ha Ash will be at Parque Viva, in La Guácima de Alajuela, starting at 8 pm.

Tickets range from $46 to $163. They can be purchased at Smarticket.net.

February 22nd

Mexicans Flans and Pandora will return to Costa Rica two years after their last concert at the National Stadium in 2023.

This time they will arrive with their new tour called “+Inesperado”. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Parque Viva.

Tickets range from ¢28,000 to ¢90,000 for the Lounge Blieve area and even tickets are sold. They are available at eticket.cr.

February 23rd

A day later it will be Camilo’s turn, always at Parque Viva, starting at 7 pm.

Tickets to see the Colombian musician and composer are sold at eticket.cr and cost from ¢31,600 to ¢119,200.

March 8th

The National Stadium will be the stage for the concert of Sabina’s farewell tour. Tickets range from ¢30,500 to ¢189,000. In fact Interamericana de Producciones had released in October more tickets for the numbered seats sector called Calle Melancolía, at a price of ¢64.000.

Tickets are available at eticket.cr and the Spaniard’s show is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

April 5th

On this day there will be two shows but in different places.

Chayanne

The Puerto Rican will be at the National Stadium starting at 7 pm.

Tickets to see, dance and sing with the interpreter of Torero are at eticket.cr and range from ¢30.000 to ¢174.000.

Shawn Mendes

The Canadian who is in love with Costa Rica (he has been here six times since 2021) will arrive here with his tour this year. He is expected to sing songs from his new album and it is believed that he was inspired in our country to compose some of the songs.

Tickets are available at the site eticket.cr with prices ranging from ¢41,800 to ¢77,500.

The concert of Shawn Mendes in Costa Rica will be a show for all audiences, so minors must be accompanied by an adult, emphasized MOVE Concerts.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR