More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Companies Evaluate Adapting Remote Work for Better Job Recovery

    By Beleida Delgado
    5
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Companies Evaluate Adapting Remote Work for Better Job Recovery

    After more than six months of cuts, suspensions and subsidies, companies are slowly beginning to incorporate full-time...
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    UCIMED School of Medicine Officially Entered the List of Schools with International Accreditation

    In January of this year, the School of Medicine of the University of Medical Sciences (UCIMED), officially received international accreditation by the Mexican Council for the Accreditation of Medical Education (COMAEM)
    Read more
    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Will Compete in the Cycling DownHill World Cup in Austria

    17-year-old Costa Rican Pablo Aguilar will compete with the highest performance cycling athletes in the world at the Bikepark Leogang track in Austria
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    After more than six months of cuts, suspensions and subsidies, companies are slowly beginning to incorporate full-time workers who fell under these schemes during the COVID-19 crisis.

    15% of Costa Rican companies plan to return their payroll full time in the next three to six months, however, with this reinstatement, there will be a “new normal”, so companies are preparing to adapt to it and provide their employees with tools to perform work efficiently and safely.

    For this, managers include an evaluation of the results of the home office or remote work and, according to their success and productivity, they consider its continuity to alleviate the pressure on transportation, services, to protect the health of workers and their families. With this they also seek to promote social impact in communities, where more work on site may be required by other organizations.

    More flexibility and productivity

    Accordingly employers plan to offer new options to employees, such as flexible or reduced hours (77%) and telecommuting part of the time (51%).”It is clear that remote work is already part of the temporary normality, but its continuity is also subject to addressing cybersecurity considerations and employee commitment,” say experts on the matter.

    Other incentives that employers will offer their workers are health and wellness offers (66%) and opportunities to learn and develop new skills (63%).“This is encouraging, since 89% of people would consider accepting additional benefits instead of a salary increase, so it is recommended to include these types of facilities.

    When it comes to training, 96% of employees who are offered free training appreciate their work, but indicate that they also need time, support and guidance to take advantage of it.

    Companies must have a culture of learning to attract and retain the best talent and to encourage their entire workforce to participate in continuous learning processes”, added the experts.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleUCIMED School of Medicine Officially Entered the List of Schools with International Accreditation
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Companies Evaluate Adapting Remote Work for Better Job Recovery

    After more than six months of cuts, suspensions and subsidies, companies are slowly beginning to incorporate full-time...
    Read more
    Education

    UCIMED School of Medicine Officially Entered the List of Schools with International Accreditation

    TCRN STAFF -
    In January of this year, the School of Medicine of the University of Medical Sciences (UCIMED), officially received international accreditation by the Mexican Council for the Accreditation of Medical Education (COMAEM)
    Read more
    Sports & Games

    Tico Will Compete in the Cycling DownHill World Cup in Austria

    TCRN STAFF -
    17-year-old Costa Rican Pablo Aguilar will compete with the highest performance cycling athletes in the world at the Bikepark Leogang track in Austria
    Read more
    News

    Tica Launches Book that Encourages Women to Treat their Own Images with Self-Love

    TCRN STAFF -
    In search of encouraging women to treat their image with self-love, image expert Luigina Campos launched her first book: The route that will make you shine
    Read more
    Health

    Costa Rica Health Practitioners Request more Comprehensive Care for the Elderly

    TCRN STAFF -
    The director of the National Hospital of Geriatrics and Gerontology, Milena Bolaños, asked today to work more and reflect on policies for the comprehensive care of older adults in Costa Rica
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Tica Launches Book that Encourages Women to Treat their Own Images with Self-Love

    News TCRN STAFF -
    In search of encouraging women to treat their image with self-love, image expert Luigina Campos launched her first book: The route that will make you shine
    Read more

    PROCOMER Sees a Good Scenario for the Country to Commercialize CBD and Hemp Derivatives

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER), pointed out in its most recent study, “Characterization of international commercialization alternatives for industrial Hemp...
    Read more

    True Effects of the Pandemic on Poverty will be seen in 3 to 6 Months

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The UN presented a report on the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on poverty and its conclusions were demoralizing: "The worst is yet to come
    Read more

    Casinos Reopen Their Doors in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Ricardo Menéndez, President of the Costa Rican Association of Casinos, explained that there is a lot of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »