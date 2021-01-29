More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Chrysalis Export in Costa Rica: A Sustainable Business

    This is where the well-known phrase: "With something small, great things can be achieved", is of great importance

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Environmentalists Urge Marine Policy that Protects Resources in Costa Rica

    Costa Rican environmental organizations urge the Government to develop a marine policy that protects resources and encourages sustainable production...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica, the Ideal Destination for Medical Tourism

    Considered one of the oldest democracies in Latin America, Costa Rica has invested heavily in its social welfare and...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    5 Reasons How Technology Is Driving The Telemedicine Industry In 2020

    Technology has broadened medical science perspectives to create cures and pursue medical treatment that has never been seen before
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    They are called Heliconius doris de sobando, a name reflected in butterfly eggs. An entire industry in Costa Rica depends on them. Hundreds of families in the Central American country make a living from raising nymphs and exporting their chrysalis. There is probably no other country that exports as many as Costa Rica.

    In butterflies, the pupa is called chrysalis, it is a stage where the chrysalis hang on a kind of silk produced by the caterpillar. Its duration can be a couple of weeks and can vary according to the species.

    Is the production of pupae equal to that of other products in CR?

    Compared with other products such as pineapple, banana or coffee, butterfly pupae are not really very significant for the country’s economy, but for small producers who earn their livelihood independently, sustainably and therefore, respecting the environment. It is worth noting that various people give workshops to train -future producers- of chrysalis.

    First it is an egg, after 10 days a larva will be born, which they put to eat for two months, it depends on the climate where they are, to become a chrysalis, which is when it is exported to the whole world, mainly Europe.

    This is a business that annually generates more than 2,700 million dollars in Costa Rica, only one shipment can have a value of 15,000 dollars, where nymphs are protected from fluctuations in temperature.

    To make chrysalis breeding a success …

    Each species of chrysalis requires suitable living conditions, a very special growth, as well as suitable plants, planted for larvae. This requires a lot of gardening work, so that the insects have food throughout the year. It is worth noting that some species are raised in elevated regions or in humid areas, or even in dry regions. An important fact is that the chrysalis are exported, not the adult butterflies.


    Where to find them?

    Among many, there is a land of more than 4,000 hectares in San Ramón de Palmares, which is an hour and a half from San José, (by car). Many of the experts on the subject have developed research programs at the University of Costa Rica, where they work with everything that has to do with insects, mainly butterflies and their pupae.

    Costa Rica with its enormous biodiversity and different climatic zones is truly a paradise for the chrysalis and their breeders, who run a business for everyone, in a responsible manner and with respect for the environment that surrounds us.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceMaria Donaire/TCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleDiscover Costa Rica, the Favorite Country of Visitors to Central America
    Next article5 Reasons How Technology Is Driving The Telemedicine Industry In 2020
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Environmentalists Urge Marine Policy that Protects Resources in Costa Rica

    Costa Rican environmental organizations urge the Government to develop a marine policy that protects resources and encourages sustainable production...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Environmentalists Urge Marine Policy that Protects Resources in Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rican environmental organizations urge the Government to develop a marine policy that protects resources and encourages sustainable production and not merely extraction activities. "The...
    Read more

    Leadership of Costa Rica on Environmental Issues is Highlighted

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, participated this Monday, January 25, in the opening session of the Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS), which seeks...
    Read more

    Coyotes Leave Their Habitat and Roam Urban Areas in Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The reduction in human activity due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and other factors such as the pressure of urban development and deforestation have caused...
    Read more

    What To Do If You Did Not Renovate Your Driver’s License On Time?

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The Road Safety Council (Cosevi) closed on January 11th the extension period to approve driver's licenses for foreigner residents and refugees living in the country
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years