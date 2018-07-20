Casa Buendía is where modern architecture meets the rainforest above Costa Rica’s beautiful South Pacific coast.

If you are looking for a contemporary home-base from which to explore and enjoy Costa Rica´s most amazing natural assets, look no further!

Spectacular coastal and mountain views abound in this 5,000 square feet 4 bedroom luxury hideaway, which includes a large office with private bath (converting to a 5th bedroom if needed).

Swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and Palapa-covered terraces beautifully contrast the clean modernist lines of the house.

The main floor surrounds a small inner garden courtyard and fountain. Large, bright fully appointed kitchen has granite counters, gas stove, and a wet bar.

Adjacent dining and living rooms boast double-height vaulted ceiling, accessed from a gallery-styled passage and stunning vestibule entrance.

Sleeping Quarters on Top Floor with Best Views!: On the upper floor, an elevated walkway separates the swank, private master bedroom from another VIP guest suite, along with two more bedrooms, each with balconies and breathtaking views.

A giant 3-car garage, laundry room, and storage area comprise the lower floor below.

Uncommon Combination of Nature and Luxury: Casa Buendía is located on 2..5 acres (1 hectare) of forested land, bordered by a mountain stream on the westernmost limit, accessible via a private footpath.

Toucans, howlers, and white-faced monkeys are common attractions. Just to the south lies Ballena National Marine Park and Corcovado National Park, while Manuel Antonio National Park is a short drive away to the North.

Surfing, sport-fishing, diving, hiking, birdwatching, mountain biking, horseback riding, sea and river kayaking and rafting, are just some of the activities offered in the area.

Spa treatment, maid service and gourmet food preparation are available on request.

Amenities

Covered Balcony

Patio/Deck

Ocean View Mountain View

Swimming Pool

