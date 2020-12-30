More
    Cartago Receives Great Artwork from Negus

    "Colors of the Caribbean" is a 700 square meter mural that was painted in the Mucap Headquarters

    By TCRN STAFF
    The province of Cartago has a new work of art, which aims to create awareness in the population about environmental commitment and care for the environment. This work was made within the framework of Mucap’s (Cartago Savings and Loan) 50th anniversary, for which the entity assigned a space on the south side of the Central Office building for the development of the mural.

    The graffiti style mural is inspired by all the magic that the Caribbean has in our country, capturing the diversity of colors of the characteristic vegetation of the humid tropical forest. The jaguar, the manigordo and the vinegar dog that appear in the mural are some of the animals found in this area, which invite us to remember the essence, art and music of the province of Limón, as well as the calypso and Afro-Caribbean culture.

    A gift for all the community

    “For Mucap it is an honor to be able to give the community such a beautiful and significant work, this being only a small token of our gratitude to all the clients who have accompanied us during these 50 years. In addition, as an entity we want to create awareness in the community about the importance of caring for the environment, as it will be the inheritance that we will give to future generations”, mentioned Eugenia Meza, General Manager of Mucap.

    The name of the artist who made the work is Fernando Brenes Salazar, better known as “Negus”, a Costa Rican painter since 2008, an expert in graffiti and urban art, works that he has taken to different parts of America, Europe and Asia. The size of the work is 100 meters base x 7 meters high.

    The gardens of the Mucap Central Offices are adorned with multiple works of art by prominent national artists such as Adrián Gómez and Leda Astorga, which has turned the main facilities of this financial entity into a small open-air museum, to the delight of visitors and neighbors of the province of Cartago.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
