Billie Eilish Received a Jacket Made by Two Designers from Costa Rica

American singer Billie Eilish received a very special gift during her recent visit to Mexico, where she shared with 300 of her staunchest fans.The “What Was I Made For” and “Bad Guy” singer was excited when she was given the garment made by Costa Rican designers Óscar Hernández and Donato Morales from the design house Toribio&Donato.

The person responsible for delivering the jacket to the artist – who visits several cities around the world as part of the launch of the album Hit Me Hard And Soft – was Costa Rican Karla Gómez.

100% Recycled Cotton

Gómez spoke from Mexico City about Toribio&Donato’s outfit: it is a denim jacket made of 100% recycled cotton. “The process begins by collecting textile waste in the maquilas in Guatemala. These wastes are transformed into thread and later into textile.

“As the waste already has color, the recycling process does not need water or any type of dye. By transforming this waste into raw material, a product with a very low ecological footprint is obtained,” explained designer Donato Morales in information sent to Karla.Donato added that the materials were obtained thanks to a sustainable textile factory.

Billie Eilish’s reaction

And how did Billie receive the garment? Gómez said that she was very grateful for the gift. “She was very nice. When we finished the interview, I gave her the jacket and told her: ‘I have a present from some designers that I admire and who work with young designers and with sustainable materials.’

“I knew she cared about environmental impact and I knew she might like it, hugging the jacket with a big smile,” commented the Costa Rican, who has built her career in television at Televisa since the 2000s.

Karla Gómez became the host selected by the television network – the most important Spanish-speaking network – to conduct the interview with Eilish.In fact, only Televisa had access to the American for the television interview. But, in addition, the conversation about ethics was and will be used for different programs and even magazines from Editorial Televisa.

“I am extremely grateful to my company for giving me the opportunity to choose me, very beautiful in my career. To Universal Music for trusting me. “I am very honored and I will not lie that I was nervous days before, but it turned out very nice,” said the Costa Rican.

An additional detail: the outfit that Gómez wore in that interview was also from Toribio&Donato.“Everyone complimented him and he looked fabulous for the interview. I loved it, it was incredible to wear an outfit from Costa Rican designers,” she concluded.

