Big Data Could Help Tourism Recovery According to The World Tourism Organization

With the intention of improving tourism planning and management, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the Asian Development Bank presented a report to take advantage of the use of Big Data. The report emphasizes the role that Big Data can play in recovering and measuring the economic, social and environmental dimensions of tourism.

Big Data will be key to supporting fluid travel through the application of security protocols, biosafety technologies and digital health certificates that allow the safe reopening of borders, said the UNWTO.

A deep crisis



Tourism suffered the biggest crisis in history in 2020, when international arrivals fell 73% in 2020. While, in 2021 the drop is likely to be 70% and 75% compared to 2019 levels.