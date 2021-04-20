More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Are There Still Taboos in Costa Rica Regarding Cannabis?

    The whole world is legalizing recreational marijuana, while in Costa Rica the Executive Power fears even medical cannabis

    By TCRN STAFF
    17
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Coconut Packed Soaps: A Unique ldea from a Tico Entrepreneur

    For many years, Patricia Noguera suffered from contact dermatitis due to the chemicals present in many of the industrial...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    NASA’s “Ingenuity” Helicopter Could Fly on Mars on This Week

    The first flight of NASA's Ingenuity mini helicopter on Mars could take place this week, the US space agency...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Use of Mobile Technology Improves the Quality of Life for People with Disabilities

    The use of mobile technology offers great benefits for people with some degree of physical or mental disability, by...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Some time ago, the Costa Rican deputies of the Legislative Assembly, through a Press Conference, called on the National Executive to take into account a call for the “hemp and medicinal cannabis” project.

    It is worth remembering that it is all about project 21,388, which they consider should enter into discussion, because Costa Rica requires innovation, responses to this issue that has been officially presented for almost a year (since May 2020) .

    Countries like Colombia and Mexico have approved the production and commercialization of hemp and medicinal cannabis. In Latin America these are the nations that have stricter security policies, and both continue to produce and develope the hemp industry.

    Situation of Cannabis in Mexico

    The Mexican Chamber is about to ratify a law regulating the cultivation and consumption of cannabis, but activists believe that the prohibition will persist, although softer. With the new Law, they will allow carrying 25 grams of cannabis instead of the current five and will grant licenses for its commercialization, however, they will toughen the penalties in case of exceeding the allowed amounts.

    Misuse of Cannabis?

    People use cannabis for insomnia, headaches, depression and the list goes on; According to studies, cannabis oil is increasingly consumed in the world, by influencers, actresses, experimental cooks and more.

    But is CBD good for everything or are they exaggerating its properties? CBD does not take you on a trip, THC is extracted from the Cannabis plant, which is psychotropic, but also Canabidiol or CBD.

    Currently, CBD has two uses: The pharmacist with drugs such as Epidiolex approved to treat epileptic seizures and pain, with very strict production standards. There is the commercial and over-the-counter line, such as beers, gum and shampoo in which CBD works as an active substance.

    The consumption of CBD is authorized in many countries of Europe mainly and as we have mentioned previously, for medicinal purposes the legislation is also advancing in some countries of America. In Germany, there is a great demand for products with Cannabis and Hemp.

    But … wait. And the taboo issue in Costa Rica?

    The deputy, of Citizen Action Party, in Costa Rica Paola Vega, said recently that the country will have legal marijuana, free abortion, euthanasia, will ban fossil fuel cars and will prohibit the exploitation of oil.

     The deputy ruled that all these discussions, which are still taboo, will come at any time. In her opinion, the whole world is legalizing recreational marijuana, while in Costa Rica the Executive Power fears even medical cannabis.

    Gummies with Marijuana

    Gummies adulterated with marijuana are being manufactured in Costa Rica and are available on the black market, according to the psychologist, Gustavo Alvarado. People plant the cannabis plant, from there, the cannabinoids are extracted and the candy is produced. Several young people eat the product since they do not like smoke and therefore use it recreationally.

    Let’s hope that the Costa Rican authorities announce or debate the issue of medicinal cannabis and therefore hemp, because there are people, even legislators who are waiting.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceNorka Rico /TCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleEcofairs in Costa Rica Reinvent Themselves and Continue Contributing to Their Society
      Next articleNASA Chooses SpaceX for its Next Manned Lunar Mission
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

      Coconut Packed Soaps: A Unique ldea from a Tico Entrepreneur

      For many years, Patricia Noguera suffered from contact dermatitis due to the chemicals present in many of the industrial...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      NASA Chooses SpaceX for its Next Manned Lunar Mission

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Nasa selected SpaceX to have its first astronauts land on the surface of the Moon since 1972, the US space agency said this past...
      Read more

      Ecofairs in Costa Rica Reinvent Themselves and Continue Contributing to Their Society

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Since the COVID-19 Pandemic arrived in Costa Rica various ventures have had to reinvent themselves for continuing to leave their essence, their contribution to...
      Read more

      Costa Rican Olympic Committee Asks the Government to Vaccinate against COVID-19 the Entire Tico Delegation for Tokyo 2021

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The Costa Rican Olympic Committee (CON-CRC) asked the Government of the Republic to consider immunization against the novel Coronavirus of the complete delegations that...
      Read more

      Due to the Increase in COVID-19 Cases in Costa Rica, Vehicle Circulation Restriction Returns on Weekends

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The Government of Costa Rica announced the reinstatement of the vehicle license plate circulation restriction on weekends, starting this April 17th. Thus, the plates...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »