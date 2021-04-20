Are There Still Taboos in Costa Rica Regarding Cannabis?

Some time ago, the Costa Rican deputies of the Legislative Assembly, through a Press Conference, called on the National Executive to take into account a call for the “hemp and medicinal cannabis” project.

It is worth remembering that it is all about project 21,388, which they consider should enter into discussion, because Costa Rica requires innovation, responses to this issue that has been officially presented for almost a year (since May 2020) .

Countries like Colombia and Mexico have approved the production and commercialization of hemp and medicinal cannabis. In Latin America these are the nations that have stricter security policies, and both continue to produce and develope the hemp industry.

Situation of Cannabis in Mexico

The Mexican Chamber is about to ratify a law regulating the cultivation and consumption of cannabis, but activists believe that the prohibition will persist, although softer. With the new Law, they will allow carrying 25 grams of cannabis instead of the current five and will grant licenses for its commercialization, however, they will toughen the penalties in case of exceeding the allowed amounts.

Misuse of Cannabis?

People use cannabis for insomnia, headaches, depression and the list goes on; According to studies, cannabis oil is increasingly consumed in the world, by influencers, actresses, experimental cooks and more.

But is CBD good for everything or are they exaggerating its properties? CBD does not take you on a trip, THC is extracted from the Cannabis plant, which is psychotropic, but also Canabidiol or CBD.

Currently, CBD has two uses: The pharmacist with drugs such as Epidiolex approved to treat epileptic seizures and pain, with very strict production standards. There is the commercial and over-the-counter line, such as beers, gum and shampoo in which CBD works as an active substance.

The consumption of CBD is authorized in many countries of Europe mainly and as we have mentioned previously, for medicinal purposes the legislation is also advancing in some countries of America. In Germany, there is a great demand for products with Cannabis and Hemp.

But … wait. And the taboo issue in Costa Rica?

The deputy, of Citizen Action Party, in Costa Rica Paola Vega, said recently that the country will have legal marijuana, free abortion, euthanasia, will ban fossil fuel cars and will prohibit the exploitation of oil.

The deputy ruled that all these discussions, which are still taboo, will come at any time. In her opinion, the whole world is legalizing recreational marijuana, while in Costa Rica the Executive Power fears even medical cannabis.

Gummies with Marijuana

Gummies adulterated with marijuana are being manufactured in Costa Rica and are available on the black market, according to the psychologist, Gustavo Alvarado. People plant the cannabis plant, from there, the cannabinoids are extracted and the candy is produced. Several young people eat the product since they do not like smoke and therefore use it recreationally.

Let’s hope that the Costa Rican authorities announce or debate the issue of medicinal cannabis and therefore hemp, because there are people, even legislators who are waiting.