Alert in Dominical De Osa for Communal Lot Wanted to Be Wrongfully Taken into Government Hands

In 1994, the first coastal regulatory plan for Dominical de Osa was published in Gazette # 22. As part of it and in line with the law that governs these plans, an area had to be allocated for communal uses, in this case, a lot registered as Community Services Zone (ZSC), with an approximate measurement of six thousand meters.

At the end of the nineties, the Comprehensive Development Association (ADI) of Dominical requested the use of that property under the figure of concession to build a multipurpose room, however, it has not been possible for two reasons, first, because It is located within the Maritime Terrestrial Zone, which makes it impossible to carry out the cadastre and second, because in 2007 the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) identified a wetland on the property.

Recent events

On April 9, residents of the community realized that officials from the Costa Rican Institute of Electricity (ICE) were measuring the lot. In response, they showed up to consult about said actions and report that they were told that it was because the property belongs to ICE and the Tourist Police.

The same thing happened on April 18, when for the second time officials from ICE, the Ministry of Public Security and representatives of the Maritime Terrestrial Zone department of the Municipality of Osa were carrying out measurement works. It draws the attention of the community that these entities have interest in the lot when, for example, ICE and the Tourist Police have facilities, in the case of the first, they are requesting 1000 meters and in the case of the second, their current facilities are located in commercial area.

On Monday, April 22, the ADI summoned representatives of institutions and the community in general to listen to the arguments of the parties, however, municipal and ICE officials did not appear.

Great discontent by the community

According to people from the community, there was great discontent on the part of the people not only because of the absence of the institutions but because, they point out that an official who they prefer to remain anonymous, told them that there is great urgency for the areas requested by both institutions to be transferred before May 1, the date on which the new local government will begin.

The residents are concerned that considering the space that corresponds to a wetland added to what each institution is negotiating, finally, the possibility of having a community room will be erased, this being the main use that should be given to the lot since it is the ADI. the only instance with a concession for its use, there are currently no concession requests from the aforementioned institutions.

The people of Dominical are not opposed to the construction of other facilities within the lot, but they insist that by law they must be guaranteed 2000 meters for the construction of communal infrastructure. Likewise, informed consultation with the community on other uses that are required is a priority.

