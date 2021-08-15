More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Agrotoxics: From the Bottle to The Environment and Our Body (Part 1)

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Agrotoxics are chemical substances used to kill insects, plants, fungi and other organisms that affect crops or public spaces. In this special article brought to you in various parts, we explain why it is important to look for alternatives.

    Field laborers manipulate substances without necessary protection and these are scattered on roads and fields. The wind and the rain carry the chemicals, carrying them to gardens and houses, and later to the river and the sea. Thus, people come into contact with these toxins in different ways: from those who wash the clothes of the laborers, to those who bathe in the sea. Conditions are quickly evident in the environment and in our bodies.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Loss of pregnancies, genetic malformations, mutations, cancer and asthma are just some of the health problems related to pesticides. Most people are unaware of the risks of applying pesticides, some effects are immediate, but others go unnoticed for a long time until diseases that cannot be cured appear. The effect of the toxic depends on the route of entry, the time of exposure and the conditions of the organism for its elimination. The next section deals with the routes of entry into the body.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleFor All Ills, Relaxation Is Essential
    Next articlePitahaya Cultivation Promotes New Commercialization Routes in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Pitahaya Cultivation Promotes New Commercialization Routes in Costa Rica

    The Pitahaya, also known as the "dragon fruit", contains antioxidants, mucilages, ascorbic acid and phenols; It is rich in...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER