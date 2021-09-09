7 Yoga Postures to Eliminate Stress

Yoga means union. Through the postures (Asanas), we recover the calm and serenity that the rush and the worries of the day to day take away from us.

Practice these postures at home and you will see how the stress gradually dissolves:

1) This first position (Samasthiti) is the starting point of the rest of the positions that we will do standing. Bring your palms together at chest level, exerting light pressure and slightly spread your fingers.

The most important thing in this position is to correctly distribute the weight between both legs. It helps you gain stability, solidity, and strength.

2) Raise your arms with your palms facing forward. Keep your shoulders relaxed and little by little bend your right leg, resting the sole of your foot on the calf.

Try to hold the posture for at least 30 seconds, lower your foot and repeat with the left. If you practice this pose regularly, you will see your ability to concentrate develop. It increases your balance.

3) Bring your right foot forward and turn your left 45º. Now bend your right knee at a 90º angle. You are in Warrior I pose. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat on the other side.

The benefits of this posture are multiple, among them: it increases respiratory capacity and strengthens the knee and hip joints, and the muscles of the feet and legs. It relieves stiff shoulders and back.

4) Spread your legs apart and with a breath, raise your arms to shoulder height, palms facing the floor. Now lean towards the right leg trying to keep both legs straight. If it’s too intense, bend the leg you’re leaning on.

If you are already in a stable posture, turn your head and look at your hand on top. Remember to breathe slowly and deeply through your nose. This posture makes the spine more flexible, mobilizes the hips and strengthens the muscles of the legs. It helps you mobilize the hip.

5) Lie down with your arms stretched along your body, breathe in and raise your legs, let them fall behind your head very slowly and in a controlled way until you touch the ground with the tips of your feet.

Keep breathing soft, slow, and deep through your nose. If you find it overwhelming, raise your legs and undo the pose. This pose stimulates the thyroid gland, brain activity, and reduces stress. It promotes digestion.

6) From the lying position, bend your knees and bring your thighs toward your belly. With an exhalation, raise your pelvis, and place your hands on your hips. Now raise your legs pointing your feet to the ceiling.

Like all inverted postures, it calms and calms the mind. It also improves symptoms of bronchitis and asthma. It improves blood circulation.

7) To end the session, sit cross-legged (Sukasana). Each leg rests on the opposite foot. Close your eyes and put your hands on your knees. You can place them as it is most comfortable for you.

This posture allows you to spend a few minutes reviewing the changes your body has undergone after practicing the previous postures. Stay like this for as long as you think appropriate. It helps you calm the mind.