Technology allows us to insert ourselves in all the spaces where we develop, and that is that it becomes necessary and almost obligatory in order to be able to be in tune with the new changes that are taking place in today’s world
The largest festival of Techno and House music in Costa Rica, in the province of Tamarindo, Guanacaste, will be held for the fourth consecutive year. From January 9 to 13, 2020, the Nicoya Peninsula, on the north Pacific coast of Costa Rica, will witness the largest electronic music festival held in the country.
Technology allows us to insert ourselves in all the spaces where we develop, and that is that it becomes necessary and almost obligatory in order to be able to be in tune with the new changes that are taking place in today’s world