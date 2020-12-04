Discover the beauty and intoxicating Asian culture when you plan a trip to this corner of the world. This vast continent offers endless possibilities for you to indulge your sense of travel wanderlust. From vibrant cityscapes to stunning natural beauty, there is no shortage of diverse places to visit when roaming this exotic region of the planet. Here are five destinations that you must include on your trip to Asia.

Tokyo, Japan

No trip to Asia is complete without visiting the eclectic metropolitan area of Tokyo. This Japanese superstar has everything that you could want in an exciting city experience. Toyko will leave you breathless from its never-ending supply of energy.

The most difficult part about planning your time in Tokyo will be deciding what attractions to prioritize. Start your visit with a trip to the Tokyo National Museum, providing you with the opportunity to learn more about the history and people of Japan. The Imperial Palace and Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden both provide lush landscapes to reflect on your time in this city while enjoying a picnic lunch of sushi or ramen. Other key attractions to prioritize include the healing Sensoji Temple, the spiritual Meiji Shrine, and the anime-filled shopping mecca of Akihabara. One thing is certain: you will not be bored.

Phuket, Thailand

After some time in the city, you are going to want to relax for a few days on the beach. Phuket provides the perfect escape with a perfect mixture of stunning scenery and warm temperatures. This island features miles of coastline, affordable spa treatments, and various historical and religious sites. The various Buddhist temples are especially popular attractions for visitors wanting to learn about this peaceful religion.

Be sure to leave plenty of time to sample the island’s flavorful cuisine, characterized by its lemongrass, lime, and chili undertones. Because the water is the main attraction, you will also want to get on a boat or head underwater for some prime snorkeling or scuba diving adventures.

Singapore

When you ask yourself, “how do I plan my trip to Asia,” there is a good chance that you are going to want to incorporate a stop in Singapore into your travel itinerary. This independent city-state is distinguished for its melting pot of Asian cultures, making it a great place to experience a little bit of everything.

The city is an exemplary example of how you can effectively blend modern skyscrapers with an abundance of green space. As a traveler to this island, you will benefit from all of these amenities. The nearby island of Sentosa features gorgeous beaches, Universal Studios Singapore, and a host of luxury resorts that will welcome you in and make you never want to leave.

Hanoi, Vietnam

The capital city of Vietnam features a cornucopia of history, cultural offerings, shopping options, and varied dining. Begin your day in Hanoi by enjoying a cup of Vietnamese coffee. Once you are fueled up, take a walk through Hanoi’s Old Quarter and its famous Dong Xuan area, best known as the city’s biggest market.

Visitors love to visit Hanoi’s many temples and gardens, offering you a glimpse into the Vietnamese culture. Hanoi also boasts a reputation for being an exceptionally safe city. Because it offers four distinct seasons, you will want to choose your travel time carefully to meet your specific weather preferences.

Seoul, South Korea

Architecture enthusiasts will delight in all of the marvels of South Korea’s capital city. While it puts off the air of a cosmopolitan city, residents of Seoul are also rightfully proud of their rich heritage.

Throughout the city, you will discover pockets of green space, allowing you to escape the hustle and bustle of the city life. Do not neglect to check out the panoramic views offered at Namsan Park. Offering 30 square miles of beauty, Bukhansan National Park is another top attraction. Other activities to add to your Seoul bucket list include chowing down on traditional kimchi in the Insadong area and shopping for souvenirs at Dongdaemun Market.

These five destinations are just the start of the fun that you will have when you travel to Asia. You will not regret making the effort to explore this magical land of adventure and zen.