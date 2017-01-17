For many entrepreneurs, the journey to success started with a simple idea for a new or revolutionized product. If you have an idea for a product that could simplify the lives of consumers, InventHelp can help you to turn it into entrepreneurial success. A number of InventHelp Reviews have highlighted how individuals have been transformed into powerful entrepreneurs with the help of this company.

Since 1984, InventHelp has been assisting a number of entrepreneurs in getting their products online so other visitors can view them. There are several positive InventHelp Reviews and the company has a star rating of 4.7 out of 5. The company confidentially submits your ideas to other trusted companies within their system. These companies have to agree to confidentially review your ideas.

With InventHelp, you will be able to benefit from an all-in-one package, which gives you access to graphic artists and writers. It also eliminates the need to submit your ideas to companies or attend trade shows. For a number of individuals, the cost associated with hiring companies for packaging and showcasing products could become a hindrance.

Below are some notable InventHelp inventions we found that were extremely successful:

Cord Charmer

This is a simple but ingenious product that enables you to switch the existing outlet cover plate on any standard plug. The device has a shelf right under the wall plugs designed to accommodate small mobile devices like a mobile phone. Additionally, unsightly cords can be hidden in the chamber. Its uniqueness, practicality, and small size make it useful to many individuals.

Perfect Pan

This remarkable invention came about to revolutionize the cheesecake pan by eliminating the need for a second pan. By putting water on the bottom of the pan, you can evenly bake the cheesecake. By simplifying the process of baking a cheesecake, this inventor was able to launch a new business venture during the retirement years.

Perfect Hanger

The inventor of the perfect hanger revolutionized the standard hanger by making it adjustable. It can be adjusted to be narrower or wider based on its use. The concept of the Perfect Hanger is to create sturdier hangers to accommodate heavier jackets, eliminate hanger impressions and enable use for any garment.

Total Tie Keep

Many men who regularly wear neckties have issues with the underside of the tie flying loosely and not looking as sharply as it could. The Total Tie Keep neatly and securely keeps the underside in place via a neatly-placed button holder. This creates a neat and professional look and resolves the issue of a crooked or otherwise unsightly tie.

Mini Firefighter

There are fire extinguishers in many homes; however, a number of individuals do not know how to use them. Some buildings have glass-covered fire extinguishers on the outside; the distance makes it easy for small fires to spread quickly. The size of the Mini Firefighter is comparable to a can of hairspray; best of all, it can put out a fire by simply pointing and spraying. In about 15 seconds, the foam substance it emits expands over 30 times its original size. It is ideal for small fires like car engines and stove fires. Homes where the fire extinguisher is not readily accessible or those that do not require a large model can greatly benefit from the Mini Firefighter.

SwingMaster

SwingMaster provides remarkable assistance to the beginner who is learning the sport of baseball. The established baseball player looking to improve his or her aim can benefit as well. The SwingMaster is essentially a belt that attaches to two wristbands with cables running through the belt. It is worn at the waist and can be worn by adults and children alike as the belt can be easily adjusted.

Wearing the belt assists in keeping a player in the right swing position. Additionally, it helps the player in making shorter swings, while increasing his or her bat speed. It also assists in keeping the batter in the right position in the strike zone. It helps to strengthen the hands, wrist, biceps and other muscles engaged while playing baseball. Developing these skills with the belt will help the mind to automatically recall proper batting swings when an actual game is being played.

There are even more fascinating inventions that can be found on InventHelp. A number of individuals were merely trying to simplify their lives when their discoveries became popular among family members and friends. With the right tools and support, these ideas can be turned into small businesses that ultimately expand into global successes.

When George Foreman came up with the idea for his popular grill, he reached out to InventHelp; he has since gone on to gain great success with his invention. Foreman continues to speak well of the integral role InventHelp has played in the success of his product. He highly recommends them as an exceptional source when you are seeking to launch a new or revolutionized product.

There are a number of useful items yet to be invented. These products include a device that could alert you when your keys are not placed in the right place. This would save consumers a lot of time and frustrations that come with misplaced keys. If you have ideas that can make lives easier, feel free to contact the experts at InventHelp.