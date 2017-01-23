Costa Rica is not only home to some of the worlds most amazing and beautiful beaches, jungles, waterfalls, wildlife, and nature get-aways, it is also home to many highly progressive and consciousness-rising movements and events that attract brilliant minds and creative souls from all over the world.

Be part of Envision 2017

One such monumental and extremely exciting event is the annual Envision Festival held in the countries stunningly gorgeous Southern Pacific Zone at Rancho La Merced in Uvita. In line with Costa Rica’s reputation as an international gathering spot to enjoy some of the most remarkable tropical beauty this planet has to offer.

Envision offers a truly unique experience of a progressive, health-conscious, sustainability-promoting, arts and music gathering where thousands of seekers and celebratory enthusiasts gather where both rainforest and ocean beaches meet in a delightful kiss. 2017 marks the 7th year for this transformative eco-friendly and community-based festival. This magnetic and popular event has sold out the last 2 years, and is well on its way to a third-year sold-out status!

Envision offers a truly unique experience of a progressive, health-conscious, sustainability-promoting, arts and music gathering where thousands of seekers and celebratory enthusiasts gather where both rainforest and ocean beaches meet in a delightful kiss. 2017 marks the 7th year for this transformative eco-friendly and community-based festival.

This magnetic and popular event has sold out the last 2 years, and is well on its way to a third-year sold-out status!

Join this Community about Health and Spirituality

Envision offers a wide range of activities, classes, and live performances featuring and focusing on sustainability, health and wellness, yoga, community development, spirituality, art, music, and much more. Envision is leading the way for progressive ideas and endeavors, and is on the fast track for being one of the prime events for international projects and leaders to gather and share through art and education.

This one of a kind gathering has a strong emphasis on sustainability and implementing eco-supportive practices and philosophies. As a model for leadership in sustainability-based gatherings, Envision has a policy for zero single use items such as disposable plates and utensils. Festival attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable dishes, beverage containers, and utensils to avoid creating waste, and sullying the beaches and other beautiful natural surroundings that host this epic festival. Beyond the zero single-use policy, Envision also shines bright in their dedication to using sustainable materials for their building projects. Bamboo and palm thatch are the primary materials used, along with other locally-sourced renewable and sustainable items. Permaculture concepts, organic and healthy food, and a strong emphasis on educating and promoting sustainable practises are all core values and methods utilized to keep Envision Festival as a top leader in the “Green” and eco-friendly path – leading the way for other festivals and gatherings around the world to follow.

Support local Economy

In addition to being stellar in the realm of sustainability, Envision also holds a high standard for community relations and empowering local projects and endeavors. The festival raises the bar by keeping a solid commitment to working with as many local companies and residents as possible, to help stimulate the local economy, as well as create an event that can be shared and enjoyed by as many as possible in the diverse local community.

Envision provides a multitude of jobs and volunteer opportunities for local residents, as well as partnerships with some of the most progressive and sustainability-supporting organizations and companies, such as Community Carbon Trees Costa Rica, Living Space, and more. Many local retreat centers and community-based projects are empowered through the yearly festival by the opportunity to offer pre- and post-Envision activities, tours, retreats, and other offerings. Local hotels, restaurants, tour companies, and other local businesses benefit from the influx of guests attending this amazing event.

Upcoming Newcomers along with international Acts

Envision Festival features both local and international artists, educators, and performers. The dedication to supporting local talent has allowed many Costa Rican performers the chance to be seen and heard by the multitude of festival attendees, alongside big name international acts such as this years musical headliners that include Rising Appalachia, Govinda, Random Rab, Autograf, and many more.

Eat healthy – on a Festival

Unlike other festivals that sell a multitude of deep-fried, belly-bloating junk food, Envision features a wide range of delicious, locally sourced, and uber-healthy delights such as living food/ raw options, organic coffee and tea, a juice bar, fresh produce, herbal elixirs, healthy ferments, gourmet vegan meals, coconut water, mouth and body pleasing desserts, and much more.

Benefit from lower Prices till Tuesday

This is a festival unlike others. If you have not yet had the blessing of attending this transformative and highly creative event, treat yourself this year by getting yourself a pass to the 2017 festival. Local residents are offered discounted pricing for tickets. The current discounted price for cedula-holders will raise to $199 for the 4 day pass beginning Tuesday January 24. Now is the best time for locals to benefit from the discounts offered by getting their tickets before the price increase on Tuesday. For tickets and more information about this years festival visit –www.EnvisionFestival.com

About the Author

Zahrah Sita is local writer, health and wellness guide and educator, and an active supporter and enthusiast for consciousness-awakening projects and practices.

You can contact Zahrah atZahrahSita@Gmail.com