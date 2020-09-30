Zapatón de Puriscal, A Magical Wonder of Costa Rica

To “Zapatón de Puriscal” you can get by bus, by bike, and by car, even a small car,and if you like adventure tourism you cannot miss this special place. Puriscal,is located at canton number 4 in the province of San José, 69 kilometers from the capital city, along the national highway 239 that also takes you to Parrita.

You can also get there by bus. Take a bus with the San José – Puriscal route, which takes one hour (Comtrasuli, Telephone: +506 2258-3903). From there you can take a taxi or another Puriscal – Mastatal bus, which takes about 2 hours to La Cangreja National Park. Prepare yourself for an amazing trip, and don`t forget to carry cash, for if you go hungry you will have lots of delights to choose from.

Zapatón is an Indigenous Huetar region, with about 500 families living in this area, 2 years ago the community organized itself and started with Rural tourism, but with COVID-19 it had stopped for 6 months, but know with the gradual re-opening measures they are again opening their warm arms to tourists.

Remember to bring hiking boots for the trail to the. This experience will allow you to interact with a native Tico culture, although somewhat influenced by the supposed modernity, like the many motorcycles and few helmets observed.

A well guided tour with the locals will get you and your group to the spectacular El Rey Waterfalls, fed by the Quebrada del Puente, on the way you can admire cattle farms. The excursion is perfectly organized for your total recreation, from the moment you arrive to your departure. So don`t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy the magic of Costa Rica`s natural wonders.