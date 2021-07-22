More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Youth of Costa Rica Strengthen Their Leadership Capacities for the Protection and Sustainable Use of World Heritage

    In this way becoming leaders in the protection and sustainable use of pre-Columbian Diquís stone spheres

    By Beleida Delgado
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TCRNBeleida Delgado -

    The 9 Best Extreme Sports in Costa Rica

    If you are passionate about adventure and extreme sports, there is no better place for you than Costa Rica....
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleBeleida Delgado -

    Youth of Costa Rica Strengthen Their Leadership Capacities for the Protection and Sustainable Use of World Heritage

    The second phase of workshops of the "Young Leaders of Diquís" project was carried out in the past days....
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Canada and Costa Rica Sign an Agreement for Cooperation on Hydrogen Issues

    The Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (CHFCA) and the Costa Rican Hydrogen Association (ACH2) have signed a memorandum...
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    The second phase of workshops of the “Young Leaders of Diquís” project was carried out in the past days. Throughout these, the participants have had the opportunity to deepen their knowledge on world heritage and continue to strengthen their soft skills to become leaders in the protection and sustainable use of pre-Columbian chiefdom settlements with Diquís stone spheres, inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2014.

    In this phase of the training project, 60 young people selected from the first phase of the project, which took place between June 18th and 27th, participated. On this occasion, the workshops have focused on providing basic notions about World Heritage, historical aspects about the chiefdom settlements of the Diquís, their universal exceptional value, the link they keep with the communities and their potential for sustainable development at the local level, especially through cultural tourism.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    Involving the Youth

    The project “Young Leaders of the Diquís” is implemented by UNESCO and the National Museum of Costa Rica and is financed thanks to German cooperation. Its objective is to involve the youth of the communities surrounding the four pre-Columbian settlements inscribed on the World Heritage List, in the southern part of Costa Rica, in the protection of these cultural assets.

    “UNESCO maintains that cultural heritage offers important opportunities to boost economic growth, cultural development and the well-being of local communities, provided it is used responsibly and sustainably. The “Young Leaders of Diquís” project aims to give them tools and knowledge so that they can exercise and defend their cultural rights, develop their capacity for action in society to the maximum and become agents of change for the benefit of sustainable development” declares Caroline Munier, Cultural Program Specialist of the UNESCO San José Multi-Country Office.

    A main goal

    “The protection of the world’s cultural and natural heritage is one of the goals contemplated in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. From UNESCO’s perspective, youth participation is key in this work, as it ensures the transmission of assets and the cultural knowledge and values associated with them”, she added.

    The “Young Leaders of Diquís” project will have a third phase of training activities that will take place from September, focused on organizational strengthening, aimed at a select number of young participants in this second phase. Ultimately, the project seeks to promote the organization of youth for the co-management of World Heritage in their localities. The four chiefdom settlements of the Diquís inscribed on the World Heritage List are Finca 6, Batambal, Grijalba and El Silencio, which bear witness to the social development of the pre-Columbian peoples of southern Costa Rica and are characterized by the presence of megalithic spheres.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]
    [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCanada and Costa Rica Sign an Agreement for Cooperation on Hydrogen Issues
    Next articleThe 9 Best Extreme Sports in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNBeleida Delgado -

    The 9 Best Extreme Sports in Costa Rica

    If you are passionate about adventure and extreme sports, there is no better place for you than Costa Rica....
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The First Tree of the Costa Rica-China Friendship Forest Was Planted

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    President Carlos Alvarado and Beijing Ambassador Tang Heng planted the first tree of the Friendship Forest between China and Costa Rica
    Read more

    The Fascinating Ujarrás Ruins of Costa Rica

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    The curved side scrolls that join the first and third bodies that cover the gabled roof, their movement announce the arrival of the Baroque.
    Read more

    Costa Rica Recovers 1,305 Pre-Columbian Pieces From US Museum

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    "It was a process that began in 2010, when Brooklyn Museum asked us if we wanted to recover those objects, which at the time were taken due to lack of regulation,"
    Read more

    The Spheres Of Costa Rica, Sculptures That Do Not Lose Their Essence

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    the Spheres of Costa Rica, sculptures that today are a world heritage site thanks to UNESCO.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.