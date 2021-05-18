More
    World Health Organization Director Asks Not To Vaccinate Children against COVID and Deliver the Doses to Covax Mechanism

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that, at the current rate of spread of the coronavirus, the second year of the pandemic will be "much more deadly"

    By TCRN STAFF
    The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) this past week asked countries not to vaccinate children and adolescents against COVID and rather allocate those doses to the Covax system, created so that countries with fewer resources have access to vaccination.

    Much more deadly year

    “I understand that some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but I urge you to reconsider and give Covax the vaccines,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warning that, at the current rate of spread of the Coronavirus, the second year of the Pandemic will be “much more deadly” than the first.

    Tedros has repeatedly denounced the objective of the most developed countries to vaccinate the majority of their respective populations as soon as possible, without taking into account that minors are very unlikely to fall ill because of the COVID, nor to infect others. Instead, countries like India, Nepal or Sri Lanka suffer explosive contagion rates, Tedros recalled. The Covax program, which the WHO manages together with private funds, ran out of much of the vaccine supply it expected in the second quarter of the year, because countries like India, which manufactures most of the mechanism’s vaccines, decided to ban the vaccines exports

    SourceTCRN S taff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
