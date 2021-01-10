More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    World Exposure of Costa Rica as a destination to visit in 2021 generates optimism among Entrepreneurs

    Local tourism will lead the recovery, estimate hotel managers

    By Beleida Delgado
    0
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyBeleida Delgado -

    World Exposure of Costa Rica as a destination to visit in 2021 generates optimism among Entrepreneurs

    The vaccine against COVID-19 gives hope for economic recovery, especially in the hotel business, one of the hardest hit...
    Read more
    SpiritualGUEST WRITER -

    Parable # 49: Forgive—To Be Free

    (This week is the 52ndinstallment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as...
    Read more
    Sports & GamesGuillermo Agudelo -

    Costa Rica will have its first Special Olympics Gym

    Costa Rica will have the first National Sports and Recreational Gymnasium of Special Olympics Costa Rica for the Bicentennial,...
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    The vaccine against COVID-19 gives hope for economic recovery, especially in the hotel business, one of the hardest hit in 2020 by the absence of foreign tourists, who represent 80% of its market.

    Being Costa Rica one of the first Latin American countries to apply the doses, added to the fact that the management of the Pandemic has been outstanding, places it as one of the most desirable destinations for 2021.

    This is how it is considered by publications from influential international media such as BBC Mundo, El País, PopSugar, Condé Nast Traveler, Bloomberg and Nat Geo, who praise not only the health issue, but the already recognized reputation of a green country and environmental leader.

    The trend is for the strategy of attracting local tourism to continue in 2021, while international tourism normalizes with the coverage of vaccines, especially in Europe and the United States, the key markets for Costa Rica.

    Key markets

    “It is clear that health is directly linked to travel and we hope that the Pandemic does not get worse in these key markets, more so than the entire United States. We also hope that the vaccine will give enough confidence for people to lose their fear of traveling,” said Ricardo Araya, touristic entrepreneur.

    The Pandemic not only reduced regular visitation but also group tourism, the most lucrative and that has practically vanished due to the imperative of respecting social bubbles. The resumption of flights is another factor to consider and the rate of reopening of Costa Rica is good when compared to other countries in the region.

    Continued increase in air travel

    “We expect an increase in direct flights from Miami, New York, Houston, Atlanta and Los Angeles. The flights that are available involve multiple stopovers and many hours, which causes the client to decide not to travel”, explained Federico Gurdian, another touristic manager. Finally, health protocols are still in the “top of mind” of the tourist, so that the lodgings should not neglect this aspect in their value offer.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceJeffrey Garza
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleParable # 49: Forgive—To Be Free
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyBeleida Delgado -

    World Exposure of Costa Rica as a destination to visit in 2021 generates optimism among Entrepreneurs

    The vaccine against COVID-19 gives hope for economic recovery, especially in the hotel business, one of the hardest hit...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Bridge between Panama and Costa Rica is 97% complete, expected to open in March

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Currently 97% of progress has the construction of the binational bridge over the Sixaola River, between Costa Rica and Panama; and its inauguration is...
    Read more

    Costa Rica’s Coffee Exports Grow for the Seventh Consecutive Month

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rican coffee sales to the international market increased in December for the seventh consecutive month helped by an improvement in the harvest, due...
    Read more

    Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce called on the Executive and Legislative powers to Avoid New Taxes

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    With the announcement of the start of the second round of formal talks between the Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), next Monday,...
    Read more

    Tico Government seeks approval of project to promote sustainable Fishing and Aquaculture

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The Tico Government presented to the Legislative Assembly a bill for the development of a sustainable fishing and aquaculture project, which seeks to generate...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica