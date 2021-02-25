More
    Women Entrepreneurs from Limón can Compete for Funds of up to $ 10,000

    To compete, ventures must be based on environmental sustainability, gender equality and empowerment

    By TCRN STAFF
    With the launch of the joint program “Strengthening the National Strategy Bridge to Development”, the United Nations (UN) in Costa Rica and the Mixed Institute for Social Assistance (IMAS) announced the call to finance socio-productive initiatives of women from the central canton of Limón.

    The contest is aimed at environmental sustainability, gender equality and empowerment ventures. It will be carried out under the modality of non-reimbursable funds, ranging from US $ 5,000 to US $ 10,000 per initiative.

    Generation of opportunities


    The initiative also seeks to strengthen the inter-institutional coordination of the country’s social protection system, in order to contribute to the generation of opportunities for women living in poverty or socioeconomic vulnerability.

    “A woman, and even more an empowered woman, is a transformative force that can truly change and lead to sustainable development in communities. This call for financing of socio-productive initiatives is an opportunity to support development in the canton of Limón”, said Allegra Baiocchi, United Nations coordinator in the country.

    How to participate


    The deadline for submitting proposals is Friday, March 5th. Applications must be made through a form available at the link. Among the requirements requested by the program are: that the project meets the objectives of the initiative and the activities are developed within its priority themes; that it is located within the canton of Limón and that the execution time does not exceed November 30th, 2021.

    Those interested can make inquiries by phone 8640-1264 or by email: [email protected]

