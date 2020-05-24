

The world of health therapies is very diverse. Although alternative therapies as such should be complementary, it never ceases to amaze that their acceptance is increasing globally.

Holistic therapy also has an implicit therapeutic function that offers a type of therapy adapted to all people, being an integral, equitable and effective contribution, since the holistic word refers to the whole, we begin from within, to complete comprehensive treatment.

Holistic therapy takes into account and treats the person as a whole. Traditionally, in the West the mind and body have been considered separately, although recently this has been changing, understanding that the human being is shaped by a multidimensional system in which various mutually related aspects come together. From there arises orientation that such therapy takes, characterizing oneself as an integral being.

Holistic therapy invites us to change our way of living

Undoubtedly there are certain elements of spirituality in everything holistic, but we are left with the most positive practical part that we can include in our daily life. A holistic approach to the body, mind, and soul can not only transform our health and wellness, but it can also benefit our relationships, make us more patient, understanding, caring, and generally help us to be more awake as people in our everyday lives.

Here are some holistic behaviors that we can associate with, and improve our daily life:

a)Let’s feed ourselves in the healthiest way:

Your body is your vehicle, thanks to which, you can achieve a high degree of well-being. If your belly hurts from a heavy meal, this will make you feel bad all day. A detox task in our body, of washing out toxins, is very important. Let’s nurture ourselves with green tea, lots of water and eating lots of fruits, vegetables, and nuts for a few days, which will help us feel better.

b)Recycle energy:

We must think beyond ourselves, making an effort to take care of the planet we live on will help us in our daily well-being. In addition to making an effort to recycle more and spend less, why not try to share wisdom, help others, and lend our good energy to those around us?

c)Personal growth:

The good thing about knowledge is that there is always something new to learn, something that can add to our lives. People who are open to learning, discussing, and experiencing new things are less critical and more educated. So keep reading new books, visit websites, sign up for a course, and start surrounding yourself with like-minded people with whom you can learn and grow.

d)Stop stress:

We are always too busy. Work, family, friends … and many times the maximum luxury to which we can aspire is to have free time. It is important to take time to do things that we like in our day to day, for and by ourselves. Exercises, a cooking class, something we have always wanted to do but have never had time or willpower.

e)Connect:

Surround yourself whenever you can, we already know that it is not always possible, of people like you with whom you connect. Connecting with someone is a very comforting feeling for ourselves because it makes us feel loved and understood by that other person. Holistic therapy represents an alternative for the general analysis of the physical and emotional state of people, thus determining the different factors that may be influencing the well-being of the individual and take actions to a better life.