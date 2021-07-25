More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    What Are The Favorite Activities of Tourists in Costa Rica?

    Nature is the protagonist among the proposals

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TravelGuillermo Agudelo -

    What Are The Favorite Activities of Tourists in Costa Rica?

    The combination of tourist activities and the connectivity that Costa Rica offers is becoming increasingly attractive for world travelers,...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Vaccination Process in Costa Rica Continues this Weekend

    We are in the middle of a long weekend, but still in a Pandemic, so the authorities hope that...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    More Than 600 Sheltered and 2 Missing Leave Second Day of Intense Rain in Costa Rica

    The second day of intense rainfall in Costa Rica leaves more than 600 sheltered and 2 missing. In this...
    Read more
    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    The combination of tourist activities and the connectivity that Costa Rica offers is becoming increasingly attractive for world travelers, as the country shows a 4.5% growth in air arrivals in the first half of this year. “The figures reflect stable and solid growth,” said María Amalia Revelo, Minister of Tourism.

    Adventure, nature walks through the protected areas and observation of fauna are ranked as the favorite activities of the visitors, according to the Costa Rican Association of Tourism Operators (ACOT), an entity that groups the receiving agencies. Although they vary by area, the common denominator among the proposals is the prominence of Costa Rican biodiversity.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    Unique experience

    “Costa Rica offers a sustainable, unique and authentic experience, offering a variety of destinations, climates, landscapes and activities, concentrated in a relatively small, safe and peaceful territory, which can be visited all year round,” said Kathia Valverde, president of ACOT.

    In the Pacific, beaches and water activities stand out, while in the Caribbean the focus is on Tortuguero. Both coasts, at this time, offer two spectacles worthy of admiration, on the one hand, in the Pacific it is whale season while in the Caribbean, it is turtle nesting season. Volcanoes and hot springs are other attractions that make Costa Rica a unique, world-famous destination.

    At the moment, tourism is going through the green season, which represents a good time to go out and explore the country at competitive prices. Beyond this, some companies in the sector maintain differentiated rates for nationals.

    The favorites

    Although each destination offers multiple activities, the tourists’ favorites are the following:

    Arenal

    Thermal waters

    Hike to Arenal Volcano National Park

    Canopy

    Hanging bridges

    Rafting

    Bird watching

    Great Metropolitan Area

    City tour

    Coffee tour

    Poás volcano and La Paz waterfall

    Guanacaste

    Water activities in general

    Canopy

    Sunset cruises

    Trekking

    Visit to Palo Verde

    Manuel Antonio

    Mangrove tour

    Visit to the national park

    Monte Verde

    Canopy

    Hanging bridges

    Butterfly farm

    Visit to the reserve

    Tortuguero

    Canals tour

    Turtle watching when it is season; that is, now

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceAlexandra Cubero
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleVaccination Process in Costa Rica Continues this Weekend
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelGuillermo Agudelo -

    What Are The Favorite Activities of Tourists in Costa Rica?

    The combination of tourist activities and the connectivity that Costa Rica offers is becoming increasingly attractive for world travelers,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Isla del Coco: A Mysterious Wealth of Biodiversity

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Isla del Coco is surrounded by the tides of the Pacific Ocean and belongs to Costa Rica,
    Read more

    Get To Know 10 Spectacular Places In Costa Rica

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The Republic of Costa Rica, with its exuberant rainforests, volcanoes, paradisiacal beaches and a biodiversity so incredible that you would never end it is...
    Read more

    Rio Agrio Falls and Pozas Celestes, Natural Treasures of Costa Rica

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Our country never ceases to amaze us, with its landscapes and its immense nature. Surely you thought you knew everything about Costa Rica, but wait until you get to know the “Pozas Celestes” (
    Read more

    Ecotourism In Costa Rica Is One Of The 50 Must-See Activities Before You Die

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Doing ecotourism in Costa Rica is one of the essentials on travelers' bucket lists, according to a global survey by the travel company Unforgettable Travel.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.