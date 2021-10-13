What Are The Favorite Activities of Tourists in Costa Rica?

The combination of tourist activities and the connectivity that Costa Rica offers is becoming increasingly attractive for travelers, as the country shows a 4.5% growth in air arrivals in the first half of this year. “The figures reflect stable and solid growth,” said María Amalia Revelo, Minister of Tourism.

Adventure, walks through the protected areas and observation of fauna are ranked as the favorite activities of the visitors, according to the Costa Rican Association of Tourism Operators (ACOT), an entity that groups the receiving agencies. Although they vary by area, the common denominator among the proposals is the prominence of Costa Rican biodiversity.

Sustainable and authentic experience

“Costa Rica offers a sustainable, unique and authentic experience, offering a variety of destinations, climates, landscapes and activities, concentrated in a relatively small, safe and peaceful territory, which can be visited all year round,” said Kathia Valverde, president of ACOT.

In the Pacific, beaches and water activities stand out, while in the Caribbean the focus is on Tortuguero. Both coasts, at this time, offer two spectacles worthy of admiration, on the one hand, in the Pacific it is whale season while in the Caribbean, it is turtle nesting season. Volcanoes and hot springs are other attractions that make Costa Rica a unique, world-famous destination.

At the moment, tourism is going through the green season, which represents a good time to go out and explore the country at competitive prices. Beyond this, some companies in the sector maintain differentiated rates for nationals.

Although each destination offers multiple activities, the tourists’ favorites are the following:

Arenal

– Thermal waters

– Hike to Arenal Volcano National Park

– Canopy

– Hanging bridges

– Rafting

– Bird watching

Greater Metropolitan Area

– City tour

– Coffee tour

– Poás volcano and La Paz waterfall

Guanacaste

– Water activities in general

– Canopy

– Sunset cruises

– Trekking

– Visit to Palo Verde

Manuel Antonio

– Mangrove tour

– Visit to the national park

Monteverde

– Canopy

– Hanging bridges

– Butterfly farm

– Visit to the reserve

Tortuguero

– Canals tour

– Turtle watching when it is season; that is, now