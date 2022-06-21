More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    What Are The Factors That Shape Brain Health?

    There is strong evidence that brain health and cardiovascular health are closely related

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    When thinking about brain health, people focus on conditions like Alzheimer’s, but the truth is that the risk of neurodegenerative diseases should not be the only reason to take care of our brains throughout our lives.

    As we age, our brains age with us, leading to effects such as erratic memory and reduced brain mass. However, there are ways to help keep the brain “fit” for longer and slow down its inevitable aging. In this sense, some key factors influence brain health throughout life, related to cardiovascular health.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    There is strong evidence that brain health and cardiovascular health are closely related, so damage to the heart and vascular system can negatively affect the brain.

    Key factors

    Thus, in 2017, the American Heart Association (AHA) produced a guide in which it mentioned seven key factors to take into account when it comes to cardiovascular health: blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, level of exercise, diet, body weight, and smoking status.

    In addition, according to this entity, hypertension, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, a sedentary lifestyle, poor living, a high body mass index and smoking put cardiovascular health at risk. However, there is good news: all of these factors are environmental, so people can take steps to modify them.

    Now, in a new scientific statement, the AHA once again reiterates the importance of these seven factors in maintaining the health of not only the cardiovascular system but also the brain. It also provides guidelines for primary care physicians, instructing them on what to consider when advising their patients on how to maintain or improve their brain health.

    Influence cognitive ability

    In addition to this strategy, called Life’s Simple 7, the authors of this statement also argued that six other factors are crucial when it comes to brain health and influence cognitive ability over time: depression, social isolation, alcohol consumption, sleep disorders, insufficient education and hearing loss.

    The truth is that efforts and interventions aimed at maintaining brain health are very important since cognitive decline can have a strong negative effect on a person’s quality of life. Therefore, we must have good brain health, since it is one of the most crucial aspects of the integrity and well-being of the conscious individual.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleFor a Positive Life: Consider These Elements
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    “Costa Rica, the Awakening of Nature”, Goes Around the World and is now Broadcast by National Geographic

    "Costa Rica, the Awakening of Nature" is a series of 3 films, each lasting one hour that was commissioned...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER