    “We are confident that more US investments will be generated in Costa Rica”, says President of Amcham

    As strategic commercial allies there are many sectors in which to strive foward

    By TCRN STAFF
    With the arrival of Joe Biden to the Presidency of the United States, the good relations that exist with this North American country, instead of being modified for the worse, can be strengthened. This is how Gisela Sánchez, president of Amcham, sees it, where she visualizes a scenario of potential profit for Costa Rica in its commercial alliances.

    The Chamber has a positive vision with the arrival of Joe Biden as president of the United States, where good relations between the two countries continue to be strengthened to generate greater commercial exchange and US investment towards Costa Rica.

    Benefits that Costa Rica has for the US

    Costa Rica is a long-standing trading partner for the United States. Especially, given the promotion and strengthening of multilateral agreements, we hope that our country will continue to increase its participation in the global chains of companies in the United States.

    Nearshoring (productive proximity) is another opportunity for Costa Rica to attract greater investment from companies that are seeking to relocate operations to be closer to their strategic markets, concludes Amcham.

