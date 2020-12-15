UN declares 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables

In the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, experts have emphasized that fruits and vegetables play a very relevant role since they improve nutritional and health status by acting as a pillar of immune function.

The United Nations (UN) took into consideration this and other aspects such as that this type of food is part of the recommendations of healthy nutrition guides around the world, to declare 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables .

During the IX General Assembly of members of the Global Alliance to Promote the Consumption of Fruits and Vegetables, 35 representatives of 26 international entities from 22 countries, including Costa Rica, agreed with the statement.

Alliance will collaborate with FAO

At the Assembly held last November, the Alliance pledged to collaborate with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), to act as a platform that facilitates the promotion of the consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Likewise, the Alliance assured that it is willing to collaborate to disseminate content on the benefit of this type of food in the health and food systems of the world. They indicated that it will develop awareness and training materials that encourage the consumption and demand of these healthy foods.

Contribution of food to achieve Sustainable Development Goals

The International Year of Fruits and Vegetables is expected to highlight the contributions of both foods to achieve various Sustainable Development Goals, such as: ending hunger, achieving food security and better nutrition.

Another objective in which it is expected to advance with this declaration is related to the patterns of sustainable consumption and production, and within this, the loss and waste of food worldwide. They are also projected to help ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.



