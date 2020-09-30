More
    Tourism, Heritage, and Sports Focus on UNESCO’s Intense Agenda

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFF
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Sustainable tourism as a protective tool for heritage and the role of sport in public policies are today focused on Unesco Online Forums framed in the context of COVID-19. The UN organization specialized in education, science, and culture issues, is hosting the first of a series of debates on the relationship between tourism and heritage in the scenario imposed by the Pandemic, an event that will be installed by the Unesco deputy director-general for the Culture, Ernesto Ottone.

    The discussions seek to address the benefits of tourism to communities and its contribution to the protection of nature, heritage, and local culture, issues focused on the current health crisis and beyond, the multilateral entity specified. According to Unesco, the online meeting also aims to share experiences and responses in the challenging context derived from COVID-19.

    Recognizing the value of sport
    The organization also holds today and tomorrow the regular annual session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (Cigeps), a mechanism established in 1978 to promote the role and value of sport and its relevance to public policies.

    Composed of experts from 18 UNESCO member states, each elected for a period of four years, this meeting is dedicated to reviewing the implementation of the Kazan Action Plan and the committee’s working methods. The plan adopted in 2017 in the Russian city of Kazan brings the world of sport closer to the realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

    TCRN STAFF
    Beleida Delgado
