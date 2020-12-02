Costa Rica offers some of the most beautiful golf resorts in the world. For those who are making the trip, these three golf courses are the best bet. Take a look at these and you will pay the best bang for your buck.

Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo

This is found within the Nasacola Forest on the northwest Pacific coast of Costa Rica. The Peninsula Papagayo resort is the central location to one of the most beautiful courses in Central America. All in all, this has everything that the standard golfer would want.

The layout for this course is carved through a densely wooded site with a rugged landscape by Arnold Palmer’s design. There are a few tough holes where small pools of water can come into play, as well as creeks that cross the fairways in front of the greens. “El Bajo” is a 438-yard hold on No. 6 and is considered the signature hole. It features an elevated tee position that offers stoic views of the waters of Bahia de Culebra. Great golf and stunning views come from this resort. What more could you ask?

Reserva Conchal

After four years of construction, this resort opened in 1996. This features a Robert Trent Jones Jr. layout, which features 18 fairways without felling a single Banyan tree. There were small lakes and lagoons built to filter run off the course and allow water to be recycled. The course features two nine-holes that eventually make its way to rainforest vegetation before taking you back to the Pacific Ocean coastline.

The course has its signature hole No. 17 that is a 212-yard downhill that contains an all-or-nothing carry to a waterfront and three tier green. It could be the demise of all your golf balls if it’s not played right.

Hacienda Pinilla

This resort can serve as a therapeutic measure if you visit.

In the Nicoya Peninsula, there are tropical forest and wildlife refuge that features fairways set inside a humongous residential development. Former Atlanta developer and owner Pat Pattillo built the course in the late 1990s. He created the hotels through the Matapalo trees in two various nine-hole circuits.

One of the main features of this course are the sleep faced bunkers, where golfers will expect to drop a shot if they wind up landing here due to the extremely heavy sand. “Hilltop” is considered the course’s strategic hole as it features a chance to lay up the fairway bunkers then play the long iron to a raised green that is guaranteed by sand. On the back nine, there is a hold named “Seamist,” where you can see thick vegetation that clears to the Pacific Ocean.