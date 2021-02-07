More
    Search
    Education
    Updated:

    Tico Students Will be Able to Attend Classes Without a Uniform, but Parents Will Have to Justify This

    Non-wearing of uniforms may be total or partial, throughout the 2021 school year or for a part of it

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Students Will be Able to Attend Classes Without a Uniform, but Parents Will Have to Justify This

    Students in schools and colleges throughout the country will be able to attend in-person classes without their uniform, or...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    A Roadmap for the Development of Costa Rica

    If we analyze the economic reality of Costa Rica in recent years, we can conclude that we are suffering a generalized economic contraction, a drop in consumption, construction, industry, commerce, etc.
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    The First “Christie RealLaser” Film Projector in Costa Rica is Installed

    The CCM Cinemas exhibition chain has already equipped itself with the first pure RGB laser projector installed in Costa Rica.
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Students in schools and colleges throughout the country will be able to attend in-person classes without their uniform, or without a part of it, during 2021, but to do so, they must present a justification signed by their parents or legal guardians.

    This decision was announced by the acting Minister of Public Education, Melania Brenes Monge, during the press conference on the state of national emergency imposed by the novel Coronavirus.

    Flexibility

    According to the official, the flexibility of the use of clothing was approved by the Higher Council of Education (CSE) on January 28th. The organ approved an addition of a transitory  Regulation of Official Uniform in Public Educational Institutions – executive decree 28,557 – which indicates:

    “With extraordinary character for the 2021 school year, guaranteeing the best interests of minors and the right to education of the student population, the addresses of the educational center are authorized to allow the attendance to the educational center of students who do not wear the official uniform or the regulated institutional uniform”.

    Justification

    Brenes Monge emphasized that underage students will have to present a justification from their guardians. This document can be presented before the start of classes, during the course of these; and it can be valid for a part of or the whole year. In the case of students of legal age, they may present a letter in a personal capacity.

    New reality

    The change in the use of clothing is based on “the socioeconomic reality of the country and the particularities of the 2020 and 2021 school years”, under the context of the Pandemic. The announcement of the flexibility of wearing the uniform comes before the start of the 2021 school year, which will be carried out under a modality that combines in-person with virtuality. In that return to the classrooms, all attendees must respect -among other protocols- the use of a mask and the physical distance of 1.8 meters between each one.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourcePaulo Villalobos
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleA Roadmap for the Development of Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Students Will be Able to Attend Classes Without a Uniform, but Parents Will Have to Justify This

    Students in schools and colleges throughout the country will be able to attend in-person classes without their uniform, or...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The University of Costa Rica Will Evaluate English Proficiency of Students Who Complete High School

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    The School of Modern Languages from the University of Costa Rica (UCR) will apply during 2021 a digital standardized test that will allow the...
    Read more

    Hours Are Extended for the Restart of In-person Classes in Costa Rica

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    The Ministry of Public Education (MEP) extended the maximum hours for returning to the classroom scheduled for the beginning of the school year, on...
    Read more

    Costa Rican Plan Seeks to Train Rural Students in Sustainable Agriculture

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    A novel plan by the Inter-American Institute of Cooperation for Agriculture (IICA) seeks that students from rural areas of Costa Rica get closer to...
    Read more

    Costa Rica launches communication campaign for safe return to Classrooms

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    “I take care of myself, I take care of you, the community takes care of itself” is the slogan of the communication campaign of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years