As is traditional in Costa Rica, this year the Torch of Freedom reached the Central Park of San José, but this time the event was virtual to avoid crowds and following measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The student from the Colegio Superior de Señoritas, Karyme Leitón Fuentes, was in charge of making the tour with the torch, a tradition by students who each year accompany the so-called homeland fire. Later, the torch was delivered to the Mayor of San José, Johnny Araya, who was accompanied by Marvin Rodríguez, vice president of the Republic of Costa Rica.

“Today, in the framework of the COVID-19 Pandemic that afflicts our country and the world, our country demands the same commitment from us, but from a different perspective, today we must understand the importance of taking care of ourselves and our families,” said the Vicepresident during the event.

Also present were Paula Villalta, Vice Minister of Institutional Planning and Regional Coordination of the Ministry of Public Education, José Rafael Quirós, Archbishop of San José, and representatives of the municipality.

Workers from the San Juan de Dios Hospital and the Municipal Police later held the Torch until the cauldron was turned on. Finally, the torch continued its journey towards Carthage.