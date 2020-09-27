The National Institute of Learning (INA) and the Ministry of Economy, Industry, and Commerce (MEIC), make available 200 scholarships for entrepreneurs and SMEs throughout the national territory that have been affected in their sales by the COVID-19 crisis; it consists of training to contribute in the development and strengthening of enterprises and companies in this time of Pandemic.

The national company Rocket Innovation will be in charge of providing virtual training that will be given under the workshop/training modality on the subject: How to create products and services that people want to buy (“Value Proposition” methodology).

With this initiative, it is expected to support entrepreneurs and / or business people in the redesign of their business models, so that they develop products that generate value for their customers and that respond to real market demand.

Requirements to participate for a scholarship:

Be of legal age.

Sign a letter of commitment.

Complete the INA scholarship application form, published on the INA and MEIC websites.

Be registered as an entrepreneur or SME with the MEIC; If not, you can do so through the link: www.siec.go.cr/DIGEPYME/.

Be generating sales.

Present impact on sales as a result of COVID-19.

Be a Costa Rican citizen or with duly legalized immigration status.

Have digital equipment and Internet access.

Availability of time and commitment to participate in 100% of the training process (five weeks).

“For the INA it is of utmost importance to have active participation within the economic dynamics of the country and as part of this, it is willing to support different initiatives that serve as a solution and improvement to the business sector of Costa Rica. Under this line, the INA with enthusiasm and commitment seeks to support entrepreneurs and their different activities, especially when they have been affected by the situation of the pandemic”, says Adriana Aguilar, head of the Business Development and Promotion Unit (UFODE) of the INA.

The INA will cover 90% of the scholarship and the remaining 10% corresponds to the scholarship recipients, this translates into the payment of $ 5 for each person selected, who must commit to taking the full workshop over five weeks (from November to December 2020).

“Investing in training for SMEs and entrepreneurs as a transformative tool is to provide knowledge, strengthen skills, improve attitudes and correct behaviors in the face of the challenges that the present situation represents for effective marketing. I celebrate the alliance with the INA that allows more than 200 people to rethink and promote their products, adapting to the current reality and new market demands,” said Victoria Hernández, Minister of Economy and presents the Governing Council of the Banking System for Development.

To apply, interested persons must follow the link: forms.gle/MLp6QoL14M23knrf7 and complete the digital form. On October 30th, the selected ventures will be communicated on institutional social networks. In case of queries, write to [email protected].