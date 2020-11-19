More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    The New President of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, is a Naturalized Costa Rican Citizen

    By Beleida Delgado
    2
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    The New President of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, is a Naturalized Costa Rican Citizen

    The new President of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, is a naturalized Costa Rican because he was married to...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Project Polaris: Student-led “mini NASA” Leads Globalization of the Space Industry

    Today’s guest blog is by Roy Sebastian Ramirez III, founder of Project Polaris, an ambitious international student-operated...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Liberia, Beautiful Liberia

    Liberia is located in the northwest of Costa Rica, in the province of Guanacaste, and has all...
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    The new President of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, is a naturalized Costa Rican because he was married to a Costa Rican woman.Sagasti was married for more than 11 years to the former liberationist deputy Silvia Charpentier, who is also director of the Central Bank, as recorded in the Civil Registry.As a result of this link, the new Peruvian president is the father of 25-year-old Amanda SagastiCharpentier.

    Who is Francisco Sagasti?

    The former World Bank official comes to the Presidency of Peru with the enormous challenge of managing a country shaken by a political crisis and a devastating Pandemic that has caused a severe recession.

    Elected this Monday as the new president of Congress by his colleagues, he will assumed as President of Peru this Tuesday afternoon in a solemn session.At 76, Sagasti is a debutant in the political arena and in parliament, of which he has been a member since March 2020 as one of the nine legislators of the Morado party.

    “Don QuijoteSagasti is the new president of Peru ! Now to fight against corruption and the political crisis !”, leftist congresswoman Rocío Silva Santisteban tweeted to greet the election of the new president of Congress and her country.

    His gray beard contributes to his resemblance to Don Quixote, although the challenges of ruling Peru loom gigantic compared to the windmills faced by the famous character of Cervantes.

    Sagasti’s election

    Sagasti’s moderation emerged as a letter of consensus among the congressional factions.His name allowed unlocking the crisis that began a week ago when thatsame forum dismissed Martín Vizcarra and lit the fuse of massive protests that left two people dead and a hundred injured.

    As leader of his Party`s congressional delegation, he supported the reasons why the party rejected Vizcarra’s removal.In Congress, he held the presidency of the Science, Innovation and Technology Commission.

    Brief Biography of the new Peruvian President

    He began in party politics in 2016 with the creation of the Purple Party, of which he is a co-founder.Trained as an industrial engineer at the National University of Engineering in Lima, he received his doctorate in social sciences at the United States from the Pennsylvania State University.

    He worked at the World Bank as an advisor and head of the Strategic Planning Division in the late 1980s. Teaching at the Universidad delPacífico and at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. In Spain he taught at the Madrid Business Institute and in the United States at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

    Grandson of war hero

    Born in Lima on October 10, 1944, Sagasti is the grandson of Francisco SagastiSaldaña, who was part of the Peruvian army that defeated Chilean forces at the Battle of Tarapacá in November 1879. He later fought in other battles of the war.

    His maternal family is of Austrian origin that settled in Chile.Sagasti was one of 700 hostages of the MRTA terrorist command that stormed the residence of the Japanese ambassador in Lima in December 1996 (until April 1997).

    Music is one of his biggest hobbies: he plays piano, guitar, composes songs and loves classical music. In addition to exercising and eating well, he is “applying Johann Strauss’s recipe: he has a waltz called Wine, women and song… the way to stay young is what I would translate as: ‘wine, friends and songs,” he explained in a February 2017 interview with journalist Tamara Wong Fuster.

    Married three times (one of them to the Costa Rican) and father of seven children, the new Peruvian president assures that he has already fulfilled the “mandatory marital service” for 37 years.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    Previous articleProject Polaris: Student-led “mini NASA” Leads Globalization of the Space Industry
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    The New President of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, is a Naturalized Costa Rican Citizen

    The new President of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, is a naturalized Costa Rican because he was married to...
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Project Polaris: Student-led “mini NASA” Leads Globalization of the Space Industry

    TCRN STAFF -
    Today’s guest blog is by Roy Sebastian Ramirez III, founder of Project Polaris, an ambitious international student-operated space collective.
    Read more
    News

    Liberia, Beautiful Liberia

    TCRN STAFF -
    Liberia is located in the northwest of Costa Rica, in the province of Guanacaste, and has all the ingredients of a very...
    Read more
    Health

    The “transgenics” are a reality

    TCRN STAFF -
    Genetic engineering will transform the food industry as we know it today. GMOs are a reality that nevertheless has its detractors
    Read more
    Economy

    Tica Computer Engineer lost her job and Picks Coffee to Earn Income

    TCRN STAFF -
    The COVID-19 Pandemic has brought dire economic consequences to many people in Costa Rica. Some have had their working hours shortened, while...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Liberia, Beautiful Liberia

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Liberia is located in the northwest of Costa Rica, in the province of Guanacaste, and has all the ingredients of a very...
    Read more

    Neighbors of Golfito add 16 years promoting Turtle Conservation Projects

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Since 2004 the Association of Neighbors of Punta Banco in Golfito de Puntarenas, works in turtle conservation projects, especially in the face...
    Read more

    Laura Chinchilla Wins 2020 WPL Trailblazer Award

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The former President of the Republic, Laura Chinchilla, won the 2020 WPL Trailblazer Prize.
    Read more

    Guaranteed enough Doses to Immunize 1.5 million People in Costa Rica with COVID-19 Vaccine

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica purchased three million units of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, which now shows encouraging progress in its preliminary...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »