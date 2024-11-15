Lovers of nighttime shows and astronomy will be able to appreciate the fourth and final supermoon of 2024, visible on November 14 from the constellation Aries, digital media highlight today. This is the so-called Beaver Moon that closes the cycle of these supermoons in 2024. The previous ones happened in August, September, and October.

They specify that the data indicates it will appear exactly at 10:29 PM, and although the phenomenon will occur at that precise moment, the Moon will also be visible in its almost full phase for several days, from November 14 to 16.

Larger and brighter

Compared to other full moons, this one will appear 6.5 percent larger and 12.8 percent brighter. For specialists, although this phenomenon is relatively frequent, with three or four supermoons each year, it constitutes an impressive event.

A supermoon occurs during a full moon or new moon when our natural satellite is at or near perigee, that is, at its closest point to Earth. This phenomenon makes it appear visibly larger and brighter in the sky compared to a regular full moon.

November also brings the anticipated Leonids meteor shower, whose peak activity will occur two days after the supermoon, which may affect optimal visibility, astronomers note.

However, the peak activity of the shower will be reached on November 17, and there could also be a second maximum, although weaker, on the night of the 19th and 20th.

Also the moon on the horizon

Additionally, on November 20, the Moon will approach Mars while traversing the constellation of Cancer, making the planet appear as a bright red star at a short distance from our natural satellite.

In 2024, there were multiple moments to admire the night sky, including the spectacular meteor shower in October and the appearance of comet C/2023 A3. (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS).

