    The Fascinating Mammals of Costa Rica

    The Mammalia Class in our country

    By TCRN STAFF
    In the fauna of Costa Rica there are 231 species of mammals. Of these there are 23 aquatic species of which 21 correspond to cetaceans, one to a marine carnivore and the other to the manatee. The rest, 208 species are purely terrestrial.

    Before humans began to hunt the national fauna there were more species of mammals and in greater numbers. Today the country’s large mammals have been hunted to near extinction and are only abundant in the largest protected areas.

    These are the most common mammals in our country, arranged according to families and their generic order:

    Carnivorous:

    Caucel

    Weasel

    Coyote

    Jaguar

    Raccoon

    Ocelot

    Pizote

    Cougar

    Marsupiala:

    Hairless Fox

    Edentata

    Cusuco

    Guatuza

    Anteater

    Sloth

    Artiodactyla:

    Danta

    Whitetail deer

    Zaino

    Lagomorpha

    White-tailed Rabbit

    Rodentia:

    Chiza or Squirrel

    Rat of camp

    Tepezcuintle

    Primates:

    Spider monkey

    Squirrel monkey

    White-faced monkey

    Congo monkey

    Tapiridae

    Cetaceans:

    Dolphin

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
