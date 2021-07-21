The Fascinating Mammals of Costa Rica

In the fauna of Costa Rica there are 231 species of mammals. Of these there are 23 aquatic species of which 21 correspond to cetaceans, one to a marine carnivore and the other to the manatee. The rest, 208 species are purely terrestrial.

Before humans began to hunt the national fauna there were more species of mammals and in greater numbers. Today the country’s large mammals have been hunted to near extinction and are only abundant in the largest protected areas.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

These are the most common mammals in our country, arranged according to families and their generic order:

Carnivorous:

Caucel

Weasel

Coyote

Jaguar

Raccoon

Ocelot

Pizote

Cougar

Marsupiala:

Hairless Fox

Edentata

Cusuco

Guatuza

Anteater

Sloth

Artiodactyla:

Danta

Whitetail deer

Zaino

Lagomorpha

White-tailed Rabbit

Rodentia:

Chiza or Squirrel

Rat of camp

Tepezcuintle

Primates:

Spider monkey

Squirrel monkey

White-faced monkey

Congo monkey

Tapiridae

Cetaceans:

Dolphin