Creatives are characterized by being in constant movement, always thinking of new ways to design, create, and transmit a message.

However, like any profession, from time to time we have free time in which we do not know what to do, it can be a vacation or a weekend at home, the important thing is to know how to use it for our benefit.

For this reason, we have compiled this list with some activities that you must do in your free time so that you make the most of it, some of them is to put your head to work, others of them for simple fun, but many of them are there, already that as creatives, we must be constantly learning.

Choose a new hobby.

Getting fully into a hobby during your free time can become an enriching and fun experience.

A hobby allows you to enjoy yourself while exploring its complexities. Find other people with the same hobby, so you can connect and share ideas.

• Consider some of the following hobbies you can start on your own: learning a new programming language, learning a foreign language, writing a book, story, or play, making jewelry, learning graphic design, amateur photography, or a new type dance (pole dance, belly dance, Zumba, tap dance, jazz, etc.).

• You could also learn a new language, learn carpentry, or play a musical instrument.

Perfect your hobby.

Even in a single hobby, there are many ways to keep you busy.

The more you dive into a specific hobby or field of a hobby, the more experience you will gain in a specific category.

• For example, crafts are full of ideas for possible angles of a hobby.

Only in a painting can you find out about acrylics, enamels, murals, gouache, inks, oils, heat-set oils, water-mixable oils, pastels, and dry pastels, oil pastels, pastel pencils, spray paint (graffiti), tempera, watercolors or sketches.

Practice gardening.

This activity is a great way to spend your free time and use your hands to grow your food. Cacti are plants that produce beautiful flowers and are very resistant to weather conditions.

You could also try herbs, as they are easy to grow, useful in cooking or crafts, and grow every year.

• If you are already an expert in gardening, change the design of your garden or the approach you give to your crops. Try to expand and create a meditation garden or a Persian garden.

Make cooking a pleasant activity instead of a routine task.

Preparing new recipes is a fun way to pass the time if you do it for pleasure and not out of necessity. Grab a cookbook and try some recipes. Look at what you have in the fridge and pantry, then search the Internet for recipes with those ingredients (for example, search for “recipes with broccoli, pineapple, and jalapeño pepper”).

• Spend an afternoon baking and learning new cooking techniques.

• Once you have mastered some delicious recipes, prepare a dinner for your loved ones.

Spend time reading.

Reading will occupy your mind and give you more meaningful free time, regardless of your genre of interest (fiction, nonfiction, poetry, biography, etc.).

Reading will expand your perspectives and vocabulary, as well as open your mind to visions and cultures that you may not yet know.

• If you want reading suggestions, go to your local library or spend an hour exploring a nearby bookstore.