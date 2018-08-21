Have you ever imagine your life living in a paradise?

You can fullfill that dream in this popular bed and breakfast outside of Dominical has 4 cabinas, a main house, a restaurant and bar area, a gorgeous pool, and a large building site available for additional expansion!

Step into the pura vida lifestyle with a business that is already up and running!

The property has four individual cabinas, each of which have gorgeous ocean and jungle views.

Each cabina has a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and comfortable patio with seating areas.

Come and start a new life into the paradise.

All the comforts of home in a quiet, peaceful, and secluded setting!

Wildlife regularly visits the property, including monkeys, toucans, and sloths.

The main house has three levels.

The first level includes one bedroom, with a spiral staircase that leads to the main living area and kitchen on the second level, topped off by the master bedroom on the third level.

The living area has floor-to-ceiling French doors that open up to an infinity edge overlooking the southern Pacific coast, giving stunning white-water views of the Pacific Ocean and of the jungle surrounding the property.

The large pool is a great place to relax, with ocean views even from the pool!

A restaurant and bar area off the pool is great for serving guests or could even be a small restaurant open the public if desired.

In addition to the existing buildings, there is also a large build site available with stunning views.

The site is big enough for a large house and/or additional cabinas.

The property is very conveniently located, just a few minutes off the highway on an easy road, but you will feel like you are miles away with the peaceful and tranquil setting.

Less than five minutes from Playa Hermosa and Domicalito, two of the most beautiful beaches in the area, and less than ten minutes from both the famous surf town of Dominical and all the conveniences of Uvita.

The property is beautiful and well-maintained with a long track record of high occupancy rates and satisfied guests.

The property is turn-key and ready to go as is, or with a small investment into design details could be transformed into a higher-end boutique bed and breakfast.

The location is absolutely prime and one of the best locations for rentals in the region!

You truly need to see the property in person to understand its potential!

Amenities