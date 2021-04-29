Star Clippers Announces Cruises to Costa Rica for 2022-2023

Star Clippers, which operates three of the largest sailboats in the world, has announced that as of December 2022 it will offer cruises to Costa Rica aboard its Star Clipper Brig with capacity for 166 passengers. This four-masted sailboat will operate two 7-night itineraries, roundtrip from Puerto Caldera on the west coast of the country, one with a stop in Nicaragua and the other with a visit to Panama.

Stopping at the most iconic and fascinating places in the country, it is the second time that Star Clippers offers cruises in this area, continuing the itineraries until March 2023. Winds from the east and a stable climate dominate this area of the Pacific coast, creating ideal sailing conditions for Star Clippers, who operate by sail, not by motor, whenever possible.

Mikael Krafft, owner and president of Star Clippers said “Costa Rica offers the perfect combination of exotic landscapes and exciting tours that attract our guests, we are sure these tours will fill up quickly.”

Itinerary



The first itinerary will make a stop in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua; Nacascolo Beach, Potrero / Flamingo Bay, Quepos and Tortuga Island, Costa Rica. The second itinerary, which will take place in alternate weeks, will reach Isla Coiba and Isla Parida, Panama; Golfito, Quepos and Tortuga Island, Costa Rica. Each itinerary has a whole day of sailing to be able to enjoy on a real sailboat.

The region’s attractions include beautiful beaches, active volcanoes, and unique cloud forest ecosystems, with ample opportunities to spot some of the world’s wildest and most diverse animals: humpback whales, dolphins, sea turtles, herons, howler monkeys, scarlet macaws. and iguanas.

Multiple activities and excursions



Star Clippers offers activities and excursions that include snorkeling in pristine marine environments, sport fishing, nature trails, jungle canoe tours, horseback riding, rafting, kayaking and surfing tours. The season will begin and end with 14-night cruises to or from the Panama Canal.

Star Clippers sailboats can drop anchor in small ports and visit places often unexplored by large cruise ships, providing passengers with the same services and atmosphere of a private yacht. The high level of service is provided by the attentive crew, with each sailboat having a spacious outdoor deck with pool, dining room, a cozy Tropical Bar on the outdoor deck, a piano bar and a restaurant offering first-class service.