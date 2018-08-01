Each 2800 to 3500 sq mtr. segregated property of this resort includes exquisite landscaping in the natural surroundings of the rain forest in a gated community with full privacy.

Each patio, terrace and infinity pool offers a breath taking view of the Pacific Ocean and the South Pacific beaches.

The minimum 3 bedroom, 3 bath, fully equipped home has accented views through the large exterior glass windows.

Other amenities include air conditioning, a built in safe, ventilation and tiles for house cooling, a water retention system, a fully equipped kitchen with all of the modern electronics (microwave, dishwasher etc.), granite counter-tops, a large laundry room with a washer/ dryer, flat screen televisions in the kitchen, master bedroom and living room, cable and internet ready, comfortable French furniture, covered parking and an excellent electric system with a night light back up.

Each one has a SMART HOME security and lighting system by BTicino the most modern standard created in Italy.



All of the modern conveniences are close by in the town of Uvita as well as the proposed International Airport, the new Quepos Marina, San Jose and the smaller city of San Isidro.

These properties are perfect as a home or rental property. Enjoy the thrill of living in the rain forest with the comfort of a 5 star resort.

The chorus of ocean, fresh breezes and wildlife will make you experience the good life (“pura vida”), in your Pacific Dream House.

………It will be just another day for you and your family in Paradise………