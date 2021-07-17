More
    Relaxing Natural Springs in Costa Rica

    Come and enjoy with your friends and family

    By TCRN STAFF
    A good vacation in Costa Rica includes, without a doubt, a visit to some of the most relaxing natural springs in the country, you will find them in different areas and with unique characteristics. It is only necessary that you intend to enjoy and relax in order to visit one of them.

    Tabacon

    At the foot of the Arenal Volcano, right near the entrance of the National Park you can find the Tabacón Hot Springs, it is surrounded by beautiful tropical gardens, from where the Tabacón River flows, its hot temperature is due to volcanic activity and the large amount of sulfur that its waters contain. In front of this place, you will find more hot springs, but to a lesser extent, they have beautiful landscapes and which many tourists visit it in high seasons.

    Orosi

    The Orosi springs are located in the Orosi Valley, a colonial town that still preserves the oldest Church in Costa Rica, that of San José Orosi. This is the perfect destination for nature lovers, and it is also very close to the capital. This Spa is managed by its owners and has swimming pools, sports fields and beautiful green areas that you can enjoy with your friends and family.

    Ojo de Agua

    If you are looking for a natural spa, be sure to visit the so-called “Ojo de Agua”, a natural spring that has 350 liters of water that flow from the “pupilo”. It is a natural spring that is surrounded by beautiful flowers a few kilometers from the capital San José.

    Resonance Costa Rica

