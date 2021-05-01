More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Recover Your Inner Strength, Say No to Fear

    Regaining power by trusting yourself

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyGuillermo Agudelo -

    Entrepreneurial Women in Costa Rica, an Opportunity for Economic Recovery

    Women entrepreneurs in Costa Rica represent an opportunity for economic growth after the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, however,...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    National Symbols of Costa Rica Travel the World

    Correos de Costa Rica (National Postal Service) put into circulation today in the world the postal issues of its series: “Towards the Bicentennial of Independence”.
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    BioNTech Believes It Possible That its Vaccine Will be Approved for Young People Between 12 and 15 Years of Age in June

    The German laboratory BioNTech is about to present to the European Union (EU) an application for its vaccine against COVID-19
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    On this occasion, I will narrate some stories from real life as examples where fear is the protagonist. In this way they will have an idea of what can happen in the mind of a person who is dominated by fear or panic:

    A lady had to undergo a very painful medical examination, her previous experience was not pleasant, she knew what she would feel. When he arrived at the laboratory for the test, he began to feel the symptoms that precede a heart attack. She was taken to the emergency room.

    After practicing all the necessary tests, the heart attack was ruled out, they determined that the person was healthy and everything was a product of the mind. Before returning for the exam, it was recommended that she take a pain reliever, relax, and prepare herself by telling herself that she would not feel pain.

    The second story happened to an adult male and is related to the pandemic virus. He began to somatize all the symptoms of the virus, and each day he was getting worse to the point of manifesting respiratory difficulties.

    The corresponding tests were performed twice. I asked the specialist what the diagnosis was and she told him that she only had strong flu, stress and that there was nothing in her lungs, the results were negative for the virus, she was returned home with medical treatment, but manifested great fear of dying. This person required specialist help to get back into their daily routine.

    I remember a very interesting case, a young woman began to present symptoms of a strange disease, she became prostrate and did not take care of herself. It turned out that she had previously read about bacteria that produced these symptoms. The disease did not exist in his physical body but his mind. Finally, the specialists were able to convince her that she was healthy.


    Reflecting can get you out of an apparent illness


    When fear of an illness invades you, how do you handle it? What are the fears or beliefs that condition and control you? Do you feel that you are paralyzed? What is in your power to balance your safety and mental health? False information, coded news, and recurring thoughts that condition fear, can be the cause of diseases, accidents, errors, etc., and cause out-of-control collapses.

    If you are in a situation of fear or panic, you can resort to self-healing: sincerely look for the origin of that feeling, until you get to the beginning, you must go back in time until you find what was the first time it happened, it is important to understand where it happened. find that limitation, watch and release it. Remember that we are beings with infinite programming that create internal and external circumstances. Many of those programs must be eliminated.

    Regaining power by trusting yourself strengthens the spirit and will. Living in harmony, feeling safe, free, and learning to recognize healthy ideas and genuine information can help you build a fully meaningful existence. See you soon. Namaste.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceIngrid Montesinos
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleWith Global Investment Announcements, World Tourism Summit Was Held in Mexico
    Next articleSpecial: Get to Know the Jobs of the Digital World
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyGuillermo Agudelo -

    Entrepreneurial Women in Costa Rica, an Opportunity for Economic Recovery

    Women entrepreneurs in Costa Rica represent an opportunity for economic growth after the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, however,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rican Parents Support Vaccinating Their Children Against Human Papilloma Without Knowing About The Virus

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    In 2019, the Costa Rican authorities began mandatory vaccination against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) in 10-year-old girls, as part of the actions to...
    Read more

    Cardiosurgery in Germany

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    According to WHO research, cardiovascular diseases remain the number 1 cause of death globally, taking almost 18 million patients' lives annually
    Read more

    Achieving Emotional Well-being to Combat Techno-stress

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Technology is crucial for the competitiveness of companies. However, investing in IT innovation is not enough; You also have to take care of people,...
    Read more

    The Truth About Application of COVID-19 Vaccines will be Known in Pérez Zeledon

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Members of the Costa Rica Libertad y Vida Citizen Movement, reported that during this weekend, they will go to the streets of Pérez Zeledón,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »