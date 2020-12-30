The summer weather will have to wait several more days this end of the year since Costa Rica is still under the influence of the cold front No. 8. As explained by the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), the phenomenon will maintain intermittent rains both in the Caribbean and in the North Zone. In the center of the country the effects will also continue with both drizzle and cloud cover.

Cold front no. 8 arrived on December 24th and initially intensified wind gusts, increasing warnings for mountainous areas. For the weekend there was an increase in rainfall and the thrust was expected to weaken. According to the IMN, care must be taken both in areas prone to flooding and with electric wiring and signposts in the face of strong winds generated.