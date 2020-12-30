More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Rain and Cold Will Remain in Costa Rica

    Don’t store your jackets in the closet quite yet

    By TCRN STAFF
    19
    0

    Must Read

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Coastal Hotels Report 90% Occupancy by the End of the Year Despite Beach Restrictions

    The National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR) reported that coastal hotels qualify as "excellent" the occupancy for the end and...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Rain and Cold Will Remain in Costa Rica

    The summer weather will have to wait several more days this end of the year since Costa Rica is...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Protected: More than 33,000 Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine will Arrive Weekly During the Month of January

    vaccine
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The summer weather will have to wait several more days this end of the year since Costa Rica is still under the influence of the cold front No. 8. As explained by the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), the phenomenon will maintain intermittent rains both in the Caribbean and in the North Zone. In the center of the country the effects will also continue with both drizzle and cloud cover.

    Cold front no. 8 arrived on December 24th and initially intensified wind gusts, increasing warnings for mountainous areas. For the weekend there was an increase in rainfall and the thrust was expected to weaken. According to the IMN, care must be taken both in areas prone to flooding and with electric wiring and signposts in the face of strong winds generated.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceTomas Gomez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleProtected: More than 33,000 Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine will Arrive Weekly During the Month of January
    Next articleCoastal Hotels Report 90% Occupancy by the End of the Year Despite Beach Restrictions
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Coastal Hotels Report 90% Occupancy by the End of the Year Despite Beach Restrictions

    The National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR) reported that coastal hotels qualify as "excellent" the occupancy for the end and...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica a Tropical Jewel of the Planet

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    If Costa Rica has something, it is a truly impressive variety of animals. Its tropical forests keep a unique fauna in the world. You...
    Read more

    Cartago Receives Great Artwork from Negus

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The province of Cartago has a new work of art, which aims to create awareness in the population about environmental commitment and care for...
    Read more

    “Hidden cameras” Show the Fauna of Costa Rica in their Natural Environment

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    51 camera traps installed by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), through the Productive Landscapes Project, and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC)...
    Read more

    Costa Rica is Committed to Increasing Resilience for the Climate Crisis and Raises the Goal of Reducing Emissions

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The climate crisis is the greatest threat to the survival of humanity. Facing it implies an unprecedented transformation of the economic model, but also...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica