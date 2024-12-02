Hello, tropical adventurers! From the vibrant Quepos, I find myself once again sharing with you those little corners that make Costa Rica a paradise on earth. And today, it’s time to talk about Playa Puerto Escondido, a hidden treasure worth discovering.

First stop: Where is it located?

Puerto Escondido is gracing the famous Manuel Antonio National Park, in our beloved canton of Quepos. This beach, although a bit farther from its sister Playa Manuel Antonio, is a constant reminder of the rich biodiversity that our region harbors.

Preparations and Recommendations

First of all, if you’re thinking about visiting it, keep in mind that you’ll have to walk a bit. Nothing a good explorer can’t handle! Just follow the marked trail from Manuel Antonio Beach and you’ll be there in the blink of an eye. Also, check the tide conditions before you go. You wouldn’t want to be surprised by the beach disappearing with the high tide!

The Experience in Puerto Escondido

Here, 650 meters of beach await you in a cove, surrounded by breathtaking vegetation. And yes, the biodiversity is the special touch. It’s not uncommon to come across some animal buddies while you enjoy the sun and sand. A friendly tip: don’t miss the Mirador Playa Escondida. The view of the beach and its surroundings will leave you speechless. Mandatory photo for your Instagram!

A little caution never hurts

Within this paradise, there are some peculiarities. For example, among the rocks, there is a blowhole that, when the tide rises, causes the water to shoot out at full speed. It’s a sight to see! But it’s also good to keep some distance. Likewise, consult with park officials about the tides, especially if you plan to stay late.

Accessibility and Amenities

Although the beach is part of a natural environment, some measures have been taken to ensure its accessibility. There are clear signs and ramps for those who need them.

How to get there?

Playas Puerto Escondido is one of the most beautiful and secluded beaches in Quepos, Costa Rica. It is located south of Manuel Antonio National Park and is accessed via a trail that starts from the La Colina hotel. To get to Playas Puerto Escondido from the city of Quepos, you must follow these steps:

Drive or take a taxi to the La Colina hotel, which is located on the main road leading to Manuel Antonio National Park.

From the hotel, follow the trail that leads down to the beach, which is about 800 meters long. (0.5 millas). The path is steep and rocky, so it is recommended to wear appropriate footwear.

