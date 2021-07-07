More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Protect Your Children! Vaccinate Them against Chickenpox

    Costa Rica has a vaccination scheme that includes 13 vaccines that protect the Costa Rican population against more than 12 preventable diseases

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    0
    0

    Must Read

    HealthGuillermo Agudelo -

    Protect Your Children! Vaccinate Them against Chickenpox

    The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that immunization is one of the greatest successes of modern medicine. And expanding...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Municipalities of the Northern Zone of Costa Rica Win Central American Contest in Solid Waste Management

    In Costa Rica, a group of 3 local governments, through a joint project, between Los Chiles, Upala and Guatuso...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Was Chosen as the Best Health Oriented Tourist Destination

    Readers of the international magazine Men's Health Spain chose Costa Rica as the best healthy destination in the world,...
    Read more
    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that immunization is one of the greatest successes of modern medicine. And expanding access is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

    Today, vaccination prevents 2 to 3 million deaths each year. Costa Rica has a vaccination scheme that includes 13 vaccines that protect the Costa Rican population against more than 12 preventable diseases such as influenza, tuberculosis, rotavirus, polio, measles, rubella, hepatitis B, and chickenpox.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Among the diseases preventable through vaccination is chickenpox, an infection that mostly affects children. This is caused by the varicella zoster virus, which is a type of herpes virus and produces a rash on the skin in the form of small blisters or scabs.

    Impact of chickenpox in children

    In children with normal immune systems, chicken pox is usually not serious. Most people with chicken pox only get lesions on the skin and in the mouth. However, sometimes the virus infects the lungs, brain, heart, and liver.

    These serious infections are more common in newborns, adults, and people with weakened immune systems. In this group are people with HIV or who take drugs to suppress the immune system or high doses of corticosteroids.

    The epidemiology of chickenpox varies globally. In high-income countries with a temperate climate, chickenpox is often a childhood illness with seasonal variations. Before vaccination, more than 90% of infections occurred before adolescence.

    While in some tropical countries, on the contrary, the average age of infection is higher, and adolescents and adults show greater susceptibility compared to temperate regions.

    Higher population density, which may be associated with greater urbanization, and early schooling are also associated with a high incidence of chickenpox.

    Vaccination is the best protection

    Chickenpox is spread through airborne moisture droplets containing the varicella zoster virus, by contact with the chickenpox rash or from a pregnant woman to the fetus.

    Symptoms are varied and begin between 7 and 21 days after infection:

    • Mild headache

    • Moderate fever,

    • Lack of appetite

    • General feeling of discomfort

    “Vaccines save lives and must be maintained even during the Covid-19 pandemic. The most vulnerable people should not suffer the consequences of not receiving the vaccines they need”, said Dr. Gustavo Lazo, specialist in Pediatrics and Sub-specialist in Clinical Immunology.

    “In these times of crisis, no vaccine-preventable disease should reemerge as a result of the lack of vaccination, as our health systems are prone to collapse. Today more than ever the right to the prevention of the disease is in force, before its treatment”, added the specialist.

    Vaccination against chickenpox is the measure to prevent the disease and at the same time avoid the most serious complications.

    Children and adolescents should receive 2 doses, according to the following scheme:

    • Young children should receive the first dose of the vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and the second, between 4 and 6 years, as part of the routine childhood immunization plan.

    • Children ages 7 to 12 who have not been vaccinated should receive 2 doses of chickenpox vaccine at least 3 months apart.

    • Adolescents 13 years and older and adults who have not been vaccinated should also receive 2 doses of the vaccine to catch up, and these doses must be given 4 to 8 weeks apart.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleMunicipalities of the Northern Zone of Costa Rica Win Central American Contest in Solid Waste Management
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthGuillermo Agudelo -

    Protect Your Children! Vaccinate Them against Chickenpox

    The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that immunization is one of the greatest successes of modern medicine. And expanding...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    “Safe Food”: The Importance of Proper Food Handling

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The problem of food handling does not discriminate race or nationality, nor is it a problem of a specific part of the population; In...
    Read more

    Pill that Prevents HIV Transmission Will Now be Available in Costa Rica

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Starting July 12th, the drug Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), used to prevent the spread of HIV, will be available in Costa Rica. This pill is...
    Read more

    Older Adults Can Prevent Diabetes by Increasing Their Muscle Mass

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Confinement due to the COVID-19 Pandemic can cause an increase in sedentary lifestyle in older adults and, this lack of mobility, translates into less...
    Read more

    How to Strengthen the Mental Health of Children and Adolescents

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    At times when socialization restrictions such as the current ones that are in place must be maintained, attention must be paid to mental health,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER