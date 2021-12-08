Promising News About the Current State of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

There has been a string of great news on the Covid front recently in Costa Rica, and since that’s quite rare and notably under-reported, I offer the right now Eric report:

Today in Perez Zeledon, we had our first zero reported cases day

Across Costa Rica, this ‘epidemiological week’ showed the lowest cases since the pandemic began, and similarly hospital beds and ICU use are at their lowest points as well.

Many months ago Costa Rica’s health minister estimated we could reach something like herd immunity between October and December of this year, and he seems to have been correct. The virus technically is likely endemic, so true ‘herd immunity’ would not be possible, but a form of functional herd immunity where numbers of deaths are ‘more natural ’seems to have arrived.

Of course the future is unknown, since other variants could be more resistant to vaccines and / or natural immunity, but even there we’ve got some great news, since our new friend the Omicron variant appears to be more transmissible (bad) but bringing lower mortality and morbidity (very good), which actually means that as this variant out-competes Delta, we can cautiously expect to see much less sickness and death as this newest ‘wave’ spreads across the planet.

We may see cases go up (especially as some regions ramp up testing to assess seroprevalence of the new variant), but cases don’t matter, rather hospitalizations and deaths do, so despite however the media and ‘public health’ might try to spin it, a more-transmissible-but-less-deadly variant is likely very very good news.

This morning a friend posted about the zero cases in Perez Zeledon, to which I responded: “That’s amazing! About two years into this, it appears that in Costa Rica most people have taken two vaccines (70% ish), and also seems that most of the country (70-80% ish) has recovered from prior infection. The combination of those two (overlapping) quantities likely put us well above the cumulative protection figures that were sought for achieving herd immunity”

Since media and ‘public health’ rarely discuss natural immunity, it would be understandable if many people reading this didn’t follow my assumptions or agree with my estimates, so it could be useful to expand on what I observe and from where I’m getting my info. (And happy to clarify anything if I can.)

Fully vaccinated

I think the number of double vaccinated in Costa Rica is somewhat well established, though different sources put it a little higher or lower and some include children or not, but overall appears about 65-75% double vaccinated depending on methodology.

For the second figure on natural immunity, the figures are not nearly as well tracked, and are confounded somewhat since it is understood that ‘known recovered’ is a much smaller quantity than ‘actual recovered’, but isn’t known by what factor. Some recent health ministry data put ‘known recovered’ at ~ 550,000 people, which is 13% of the population greater than 12 years old.