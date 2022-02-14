Production of Organic Fertilizer in Tamarindo Is Promoted

Finca La Senda, in the community of Santa Rosa de Playa Tamarindo, works as a training center for a project developed by Coopeguanacaste, RL, in order to show the techniques of organic fertilizer production to promote sustainable agriculture systems in Guanacaste.

The training plan was integrated into the Bio C Composteras initiative, which consists of processing pruning waste (branches and leaves) and organic waste from households (fruit and vegetable peelings) of the cooperative’s members to produce organic fertilizers.

The project information indicates that the residues from the pruning that must be done to the trees near the power lines of Coopeguanacaste, RL, in the coverage area of ​​the cooperative in the Nicoya Peninsula are used as material in the production of natural fertilizers.

To achieve this goal, La Senda functions as a training center where the latest techniques for the generation of organic fertilizers can be learned by the 8 groups from all over Guanacaste that, until now, are part of the Bio C Composteras initiative.

According to the work agenda of the promoters of the initiative, some 25 people from the communities of Santa Bárbara and Lagunilla de Santa Cruz have already attended training. In addition, in the coming weeks students from the Colegio de Mansión will attend, as well as groups from Barrio San Martín and Talolinga, in Nicoya.

A successful case

La Senda works as a farm for the production of vegetables and legumes that are marketed in the area and; In addition, they supply 70% of the consumer products of the guests of the Hotel Cala Luna, located in Playa Langosta, which promotes the lifestyle of healthy eating and wellness tourism, according to the Manager and Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. of Tamarindo (CCTT), Federico Pilurzu.

The development of the first Bio C Compostera began in January 2020, in Santa Bárbara de Santa Cruz, where it worked together with the Integral Development Association and an organized group of neighbors.

Carlos Pineda, Agro Ecologist specialized in organic production who develops this plan in Coopeguanacaste, highlighted that for the rest of the current year it is projected to generate 5 tons of organic fertilizer monthly.

“The community first receives training on waste management and the process of making organic compost-type fertilizers; subsequently, the infrastructure is built on public property owned by the community organization, organic materials are received for treatment, and the final product is extracted for packaging and marketing”, Pineda said.

Karen Arias, Responsible for Social and Environmental Responsibility of Coopeguanacaste, R.L., affirmed that in the current stage of the Project groups from Santa Bárbara, Tulitas, San Pedro de Santa Cruz, San Martín, Mansión and Talolinga de Nicoya were involved.

Subsequently, groups from Matapalo, Villarreal, Santa Rosa, Río Seco and Cartagena de Santa Cruz will be integrated, ending in the canton of Carrillo with the towns of: Playas del Coco, Playa Hermosa, Artola and Sardinal, to add a total of 40 towns.

